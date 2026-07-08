POLIMI Graduate School of Management Reinforces Its Global Leadership in Sustainability with B Corp Recertification and Top Positive Impact Rating



POLIMI Graduate School of Management has released its 2025 Impact Report, outlining the objectives, results, and initiatives through which the school creates social, environmental, and economic value, reaffirming its commitment as a Benefit Corporation and a recertified B Corp.



Guided by its Purpose, "We nurture innovators to shape a better future for all," the school continues to advance its Positive Impact through Education Plan (PIE PLAN), the framework integrating sustainability, innovation, and impact across its education, governance, and organizational culture.



Over the 2024–2025 period, the school exceeded the targets set out in the PIE PLAN, training more than 11,300 people on Purpose and sustainability-driven innovation, reaching over 1.3 million people through awareness and outreach initiatives, and mobilizing more than €6.1 million to generate positive impact through education.



In 2025 alone, POLIMI GSoM trained 7,846 people on sustainability and impact-related topics, inspired more than 788,000 individuals through events and outreach initiatives, and mobilized over €3.4 million in impact-driven projects.



Key initiatives included strengthening monitoring of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across educational programs, expanding Community engagement, promoting employee wellbeing and inclusion, strengthening partnerships with third-sector organizations, and establishing the Impact Committee, a multi-stakeholder advisory body supporting the school’s sustainability strategy.



The school’s progress was further recognized through major international certifications and awards. Following the achievements of 2025, it secured B Corp recertification in 2026 with a B Impact Score of 123.3 out of 200, up from 92.7 in 2020 and well above both the certification threshold and the global average.



The first Business School in Europe to achieve B Corp certification, POLIMI Graduate School of Management continues to serve as an international benchmark for management education focused on sustainability and shared value creation.



The school was also once again recognized in Level 5 - Pioneering Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2026, the highest level of the international rating based on direct student feedback. With a score of 9.6, compared with the overall average of 8.0, it ranks among just 12 institutions worldwide in this top tier and remains the only Italian business school represented.



"We believe that management education must take concrete responsibility for addressing today's major global challenges. That is why we continue to embed sustainability, impact, and innovation into our programs, decision-making processes, and the school’s everyday activities. The results we have achieved demonstrate that academic excellence, growth, and the creation of value for society can go hand in hand," said Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



The school also strengthened its focus on people and governance. As of December 31, 2025, POLIMI GSoM employed 176 people, with women representing 75% of the workforce and 67% of management positions. During the year, it expanded welfare and wellbeing initiatives, supported parenthood and women's empowerment, enhanced training on inclusion and leadership, strengthened stakeholder engagement, expanded its double materiality assessments, and reinforced internal processes for continuous improvement.



"Being a Business School today means helping build a managerial culture capable of generating positive impact both within and beyond organizations. Our Impact Report is not only an accountability tool, but also a concrete way to strengthen dialogue and trust across our entire Community," concluded Vittorio Chiesa, President of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



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