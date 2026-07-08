UK consumers are buying fresh flowers less frequently than they once did, while attitudes towards artificial flowers are undergoing a significant shift, according to new research from Best & Bloom.



The survey of more than 200 UK adults found that although fresh flowers remain widely loved, many consumers are becoming more selective about when they purchase them. Rising living costs, changing priorities and a growing appreciation for realistic artificial flowers are reshaping how people bring florals into their homes.



View the full Best & Bloom Flower & Home Styling Report 2026



Key findings



• Consumers are buying fresh flowers less frequently than they used to.



• Cost of living pressures have made many people more selective about purchasing fresh flowers.



• Artificial flowers are increasingly viewed as a stylish interior choice rather than simply a practical alternative.



• Consumers expect significantly higher levels of realism and quality from faux flowers than in previous years.



• Many people now use artificial flowers as a long-term interior styling feature alongside fresh flowers rather than instead of them.



Why it Matters:



Rather than presenting fresh and artificial flowers as competitors, the findings suggest consumers are giving each a different role.



Fresh flowers continue to be associated with gifting, celebrations and occasional treats, while artificial flowers are increasingly being chosen for everyday interior styling, statement arrangements and long-lasting displays that don't require ongoing replacement.



This changing relationship reflects both economic pressures and evolving expectations of home décor, with consumers looking for ways to create beautiful interiors that offer lasting value.



Best & Bloom quote:

"Fresh flowers aren't falling out of favour, but consumers are becoming much more intentional about when they buy them. At the same time, artificial flowers are being judged very differently than they were even a few years ago. People increasingly expect them to look realistic, feel premium and complement their homes in the same way as any other piece of interior décor."



The full 45-page research report explores:



• purchasing habits



• cost of living impacts



• attitudes towards fresh and artificial flowers



• regional findings



• age-group differences



• changing expectations around realism and quality



Charts, graphics and interviews are available on request.



Best & Bloom commissioned the research to better understand changing consumer attitudes towards flowers and home styling.



For more info please reach out to: hello@bestandbloom.com



View the full Best & Bloom Flower & Home Styling Report 2026



The findings are taken from Best & Bloom's 2026 UK Consumer Flower & Home Styling Survey. When referencing the research, please attribute it to Best & Bloom.