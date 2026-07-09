Rebasoft Appoints Gerard Allison as Strategic Advisor



Senior cyber security and channel leader brings more than 30 years of industry experience to support Rebasoft’s continued growth



United Kingdom —9th July 2026 — Rebasoft today announced the appointment of Gerard Allison as Strategic Advisor.



Gerard brings more than 30 years of experience across cybersecurity, networking, distribution, and enterprise technology. Known for his entrepreneurial approach, commercial vision, and ability to build high-performing teams, he has a strong track record in revenue growth, sales leadership, partner development, customer engagement, training, and enablement across international markets.



His experience with organisations including Sophos, Exclusive Networks, Gigamon and Juniper Networks gives him a practical understanding of the security, networking, visibility and channel markets that Rebasoft helps customers simplify.

As Strategic Advisor, Gerard will advise Rebasoft on growth strategy, partner development and market engagement, bringing senior industry experience to support the company’s continued expansion in cyber asset intelligence and continuous assurance.



“Gerard brings exactly the kind of experience, judgement and market understanding that will help Rebasoft as we continue to grow,” said Philip Harragan, CEO of Rebasoft. “He understands the security market, he understands the channel, and he understands how to turn strong technology into a clear commercial proposition. His appointment strengthens our ability to engage customers, partners and the wider market with confidence.”

The appointment comes as organisations face increasing pressure to understand their technology environments, reduce cyber risk, demonstrate control effectiveness and provide clearer evidence to boards, auditors and insurers.



“I am pleased to be supporting Rebasoft at an important stage in its growth,” said Gerard Allison. “The company has built a strong platform with clear relevance to the challenges organisations are facing today. I look forward to working with Philip and the team as they continue to develop the market opportunity, strengthen partner engagement and build wider awareness of the Rebasoft proposition.”



Based in Essex, UK, Gerard brings senior commercial insight and practical industry experience to support Rebasoft’s continued growth.



About Rebasoft



Rebasoft helps organisations reduce operational, cyber and compliance risk through continuous visibility of assets, vulnerabilities, controls and business services.



Its platform supports IT, security and compliance teams with the intelligence and assurance evidence needed to understand risk and act with confidence.



Contact:

Rebasoft

Mr Philip Harragan

Philip.harragan@rebasoft.net

07867 505928

www.rebasoft.net