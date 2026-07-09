Artificial Intelligence, leadership, product thinking and strategic change take centre stage as Europe's leading Business Analysis conference returns to London, UK



As Artificial Intelligence, product thinking and strategic leadership continue to reshape the Business Analysis profession, the Business Analysis Conference Europe has unveiled its 2026 agenda, bringing together speakers to explore the trends, challenges and opportunities defining the future of Business Analysis.



Returning to London from 21–23 September 2026 for its 18th year, the conference will welcome hundreds of Business Analysts, Product Owners, Business Architects, transformation leaders and change professionals for three days of practical learning, collaboration and professional development.



Organised by IRM UK in partnership with AssistKD, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and IIBA UK, Business Analysis Conference Europe has become one of Europe's longest-running and most respected conferences dedicated to the Business Analysis profession.



Developed in collaboration with an expert Advisory Board and shaped by the wider Business Analysis community, this year's agenda features more than 80 speakers, four keynote presentations, six conference tracks and a dedicated workshop day, giving attendees practical techniques and real-world insights they can apply immediately within their own organisations.



The 2026 agenda reflects the changing role of today's Business Analyst, exploring topics including Artificial Intelligence, product thinking, stakeholder engagement, business architecture, leadership, strategy and digital transformation. From AI governance and modern product delivery to stakeholder influence and organisational change, every session has been designed to help professionals navigate an increasingly complex business landscape.



Headline keynote speakers include Caroline Criado Perez, award-winning author of Invisible Women; Professor Eddie Obeng, organisational theorist, educator and author; Michael Noonan, Consulting Practice Lead at Microsoft; and Ben Clinch, Data Leader at Ortecha. Together, they will explore topics ranging from data bias and organisational culture to leadership in the age of AI and the future of decision-making.



"Business Analysis has never been more important. Organisations are asking Business Analysts to think more strategically, embrace AI, influence decision-making and help deliver meaningful change. This year's agenda reflects that evolution, bringing together practitioners who are solving these challenges every day and sharing practical approaches that delegates can take back into their own organisations."



Shane McGlynn, CEO, IRM UK



Alongside the keynote sessions, delegates will hear from practitioners representing organisations including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, Department for Education, NHS, Bank of England, Transport for London, CGI, BP, Royal London Group, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Telefónica Tech, DWP Digital and many more, providing real-world case studies from both the public and private sectors.



A highlight of the conference will once again be the BA of the Year Award 2026, delivered in partnership with AssistKD and IIBA UK. The award recognises outstanding contribution to the Business Analysis profession, with the winner announced live during the conference.



Delegates can also extend their learning on 23 September through a dedicated workshop day featuring immersive sessions on AI governance, customer journey mapping, business process modelling, facilitation, strategic thinking, leadership and decision-making.



With organisations continuing to invest in Business Analysis capability, Business Analysis Conference Europe provides an opportunity for individuals and teams to explore emerging trends, learn from experienced practitioners and connect with one of Europe's most established Business Analysis communities.



Registration is now open.

Explore the agenda and register:

https://irmuk-business-analysis-conference-europe-2026.event...

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About IRM UK

IRM UK is a leading provider of conferences and professional training in Business Analysis, Data, AI, Enterprise Architecture and Business & IT Management. For more than two decades, IRM UK has connected professionals with internationally recognised experts, helping organisations build capability, share knowledge and deliver successful business and digital transformation.

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Media Contact

Emmy Morris

Marketing Manager

IRM UK

emmy@irmuk.co.uk