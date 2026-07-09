CFO Pro+Analytics, a fractional and interim CFO advisory firm, today highlighted its specialized expertise in cash flow management for founder-owned and family businesses, identifying it as the most common and most urgent financial problem the firm is called in to solve.



Cash flow crises are not reserved for failing companies. Many growing businesses with strong revenue find themselves illiquid, unable to meet payroll, service debt, or fund the next growth phase, because they lack the forecasting infrastructure to see problems before they arrive.



“We get called after the crisis has started, but the best engagements are when we get in front of it,” said Salvatore Tirabassi, Managing Director of CFO Pro+Analytics. “A 13-week cash flow model, a properly structured credit facility, and extended payables terms can solve in weeks what would otherwise take months to unwind.”



CFO Pro+Analytics deploys a proven cash flow intervention framework that includes 13-week rolling cash flow forecasting, credit line optimization, vendor payment restructuring, and working capital analysis. The firm has secured over $500 million in capital for clients and has direct experience negotiating with lenders, investors, and key suppliers on behalf of business owners.



In one recent engagement, CFO Pro+Analytics secured a $5 million working capital line for a family-owned consumer products company, negotiated extended payables with key suppliers, and implemented an advance fee program with a major US retailer, all within a single fractional CFO engagement.



ABOUT CFO PRO+ANALYTICS

CFO Pro+Analytics is a fractional and interim CFO advisory firm serving founder-owned businesses, family companies, and growth-stage organizations across the United States. Services include Fractional CFO, FP&A, Accounting Remediation, Financial Modeling, and Due Diligence Readiness.