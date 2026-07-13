With millions likely to hit the roads this weekend as schools break for summer, dog owners could be putting their four legged friend in danger, as well as risking thousands of pounds in fines by failing to restrain their dog properly in the car. Research* carried out by dog travel solution experts Travall has found that nearly a third of dogs aren’t travelling safely in the car, and in over half of these cases, their owners are also risking a fine of up to GBP 5000 for violating section 57 of the Highway Code.



The Highway Code states that dogs must be restrained when travelling in the car, and yet over a fifth of those polled weren’t aware of this regulation. With an estimated 13 million pet dogs in the UK, Travall’s research suggests that in the region of 2 million dogs could be travelling in danger, as well as endangering any passengers travelling in the vehicle.



The data shows that 13% of dogs are travelling in a seatbelt attached to their collar, risking choking and spinal injuries if the car had to brake suddenly or was involved in an accident. 16% of owners polled are travelling with their dog loose in the boot, unrestrained on a seat, moving around the vehicle and, in some cases, sitting on the driver’s lap.



Even more worryingly, nearly a third of those surveyed said they have been distracted by their dog when driving. 36% said their dog had distracted them by barking, 23% of canine companions have travelled with their head out of the window and 13% said their dog had jumped around the vehicle when they were trying to drive.



Driver distraction can be disastrous - whilst only 4% of those surveyed have had an accident because of their dog’s behaviour in the car, 29% of owners have had to take their eyes of the road to manage their dog and 16% have had to brake suddenly. There’s no question that in many cases this is an accident waiting to happen – in fact 9% of those polled said they have nearly had a crash due to their unruly pup.



Founder of Training Dog® Lorenzo Barichella says, “As a dog behaviour specialist, I often see dogs that become overexcited, anxious or restless in the car because they have never been taught that travelling can be calm and predictable. Looking out of the windows, pacing around the vehicle or jumping between seats may seem harmless, but these behaviours can increase arousal and create unnecessary stress for both the dog and the driver. Travelling safely isn’t just about preventing injuries. It’s about creating an environment where dogs can feel calm, secure and confident, allowing them to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.



“Many inexpensive restraints and seat belt attachments give owners a false sense of security. When travelling with children, we don’t rely on a seat belt alone. We use a dedicated, safety-tested child seat designed to protect them. I believe our dogs deserve the same consideration. A properly secured crate isn’t just a way to restrain a dog, it’s a safe space that protects their physical and emotional wellbeing and helps them travel calmly and confidently”.



According to Oliver Lee, CEO at Travall, “Restraining your dog in the car is the minimum requirement in law. Safety experts estimate that at 50 km/h an unrestrained 30 kg dog generates up to 750kg of force on impact – this can kill both an unrestrained dog and passengers in the unfortunate event of a crash. The gold standard to keep your dog safe in the car is a crash tested dog crate which is secured safely in the boot space”.



Travall’s new dog crate is TÜV SÜD certified - the same safety authority trusted for child car seats in Europe - offering genuine crash-tested protection rather than simple containment in the event of sudden stops or collisions.



The crate is tested at 50 km/h with forces up to 25x the dog's bodyweight and only passes if the dog remains inside the crate, the door does not open and the structure does not fail. Testing even includes the worst case scenario that the rear seats have been folded down.



Travall’s dog crate has excellent airflow and no distracting rattles or noise, to ensure dogs are calm and comfortable while travelling. It’s chew proof, durable, portable and comes with a two year guarantee. To find out more about Travall’s crash tested dog crate visit www.travall.co.uk. Prices start at GBP 289.99.



-Ends-



Notes to Editors



* Survey of 1000 dog owners who drive a car carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Travall, June 2026 – full data breakdown available on request



For media information please contact Rachel Corcoran @ Lily Pad PR 07791 110910 rachel.corcoran@lilypadpr.co.uk