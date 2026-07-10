To mark 50 years since opening its first Chelsea salon in 1976, iconic West London salon group HARI’s is celebrating with a one-day-only offer: £19.76 blow-dries across all salons on Tuesday 21 July.

A nod to the year it all began, 1976, the limited-time price invites clients to experience HARI’s signature styling at a celebratory rate.

Key details:

What: £19.76 blow-dries

When: Tuesday 21 July

Bookings open: 10 July

To Book visit: https://harissalon.com/

Where: All HARI’s London salons (King’s Road, South Kensington, Notting Hill, Parsons Green, Northcote Road)

Founded by Hari Salem in 1976, HARI’s quickly became one of London’s most iconic hair destinations, known for its distinctive interiors, vibrant energy and loyal celebrity following – including Bianca Jagger, Twiggy and The Rolling Stones.

Nearly five decades on, the anniversary offer is a chance to celebrate HARI’s heritage with its clients in a fun way for one day only as part of the salon group's wider celebrations.



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For more information contact: Emma Elliott emma@chalkpr.co.uk T@ 07584355827