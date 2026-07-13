Calls from the Tony Blair Institute to prioritise cheaper energy over current net-zero targets have reignited the debate around the future direction of UK energy policy. However, the biggest risk in the sector is not the direction of travel, but rather whether it has the required leadership talent. That’s according to the executive search firm Newman Stewart.



While policymakers continue to debate energy targets and Sir Tony Blair’s Think Tank calls for Burnham to tear up Labour’s flagship 2030 net zero target, employers within the sector are already facing significant challenges securing senior operational and technical leaders to deliver major infrastructure, generation and decarbonisation projects.



According to Newman Stewart, the industry's leadership pipeline is coming under increasing strain as experienced professionals approach retirement, demand for specialist skills grows, and competition for leaders intensifies.



Whether investment is directed towards renewables, nuclear, grid modernisation, industrial decarbonisation, carbon capture, or domestic oil and gas production, employers will require experienced leaders. As John Tilbrook, Managing Director of Newman Stewart, explains:



"The debate around net zero is increasingly becoming a discussion about cost, competitiveness and energy security. What receives far less attention is the workforce needed to deliver whichever strategy the UK ultimately pursues. Regardless of whether energy policy focuses on renewables, nuclear, domestic oil and gas, or a combination of all three, projects do not succeed without experienced leadership. The reality is that too many companies are already struggling to secure the leaders they need.



"There is a misconception that if the Government gets the policy right, delivery will naturally follow. In practice, there has to be sufficient leadership capability behind that ambition. Many of the people with the deepest operational expertise are approaching retirement, while demand for their skills continues to increase. The risk is that the industry becomes focused on infrastructure, technology and investment while overlooking the people responsible for making those projects successful. Leadership capability should be viewed as critical infrastructure in its own right."



ENDS



About Newman Stewart



Newman Stewart is a global executive search firm specialising in senior, confidential and technically complex roles. Boutique in size but uncompromising in capability, the firm combines rigorous research, transparent processes and deep sector understanding to help clients solve their most critical leadership challenges.

www.newmanstewart.co.uk



Steph King



BlueSky PR



stephanie@bluesky-pr.com