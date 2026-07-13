London, United Kingdom – 13 July 2026





The Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation (ASA Foundation) today announced the launch of ASAL (Autoimmune Symptom Awareness and Learning), an innovative digital health platform believed to be among the world's most comprehensive autoimmune awareness platforms.



Developed to address one of healthcare's greatest challenges—the delayed recognition of autoimmune disease—ASAL empowers individuals to better understand unexplained symptoms, supports healthcare professionals with structured clinical information, and contributes to future autoimmune research through anonymised, consent-based data analysis.



Autoimmune diseases affect an estimated one in ten people, yet many individuals spend years seeking answers before receiving appropriate investigations or a diagnosis. During this time, irreversible damage to organs and tissues can occur, leading to significant physical, emotional and economic consequences.



Created by Asal Chaharsough-Shirazi BEM, Founder and CEO of the ASA Foundation and herself living with multiple autoimmune diseases, ASAL has been designed to bridge the gap between symptom onset and clinical assessment by giving patients the tools to better understand, monitor and communicate their health.



Unlike conventional health or symptom-tracking apps, ASAL integrates multiple functions within a single platform, enabling users to:



• Learn about 144 autoimmune diseases, their symptoms and associated conditions.



• Complete an autoimmune risk awareness assessment using symptom patterns, family history and relevant health information.



• Track symptom progression over time.



• Record and monitor blood test results.



• Build a secure, personalised digital health record.



• Generate a comprehensive, printable clinical report for their GP or consultant, bringing together symptom trends, blood test history, family history and lifestyle factors into a structured summary designed to support more informed clinical discussions and assist decisions regarding further investigations or more targeted diagnostic testing.



• Explore approximately 100 inflammatory and anti-inflammatory foods, including common food additives (E numbers), helping users identify potential dietary and lifestyle triggers.



• Access a live clinical trials hub, enabling users to identify research opportunities relevant to their condition.



ASAL is not a diagnostic tool and does not replace professional medical advice. Rather, it has been developed to improve awareness, encourage informed conversations between patients and healthcare professionals, and support earlier recognition of autoimmune disease where clinically appropriate.



A unique aspect of the platform is its commitment to advancing autoimmune research. With informed user consent, anonymised and aggregated health data can be analysed to identify symptom trends, lifestyle factors and disease patterns across large populations. Over time, this growing resource has the potential to support scientific research, improve understanding of autoimmune disease and contribute to earlier recognition and improved patient outcomes.



Asal Chaharsough-Shirazi BEM, Founder and CEO of the Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation, said:



"For far too many people, the journey to an autoimmune diagnosis takes years. During that time, symptoms are often misunderstood, opportunities for earlier intervention may be missed, and lives are profoundly affected.



ASAL was created from both professional knowledge and personal experience. Having lived with multiple autoimmune diseases myself, I understand the devastating impact that delayed recognition can have.



Our goal is not to diagnose disease—that remains the responsibility of healthcare professionals. Our goal is to empower patients with knowledge, provide clinicians with better organised information, and create a platform that has the potential to improve awareness, support research and ultimately contribute to better outcomes for future generations.



We believe every patient deserves to be heard, every symptom deserves to be understood, and every opportunity for earlier recognition deserves to be explored."



The ASA Foundation believes ASAL represents a significant advancement in patient empowerment by combining education, autoimmune risk awareness, longitudinal symptom tracking, blood test monitoring, structured GP reporting, nutritional guidance, clinical trial awareness and anonymous research data within a single platform.



ASAL is available now.

www.asalhealthapp.com



For further information, interviews or media enquiries:



Asal Chaharsough-Shirazi BEM

Founder & CEO

Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation (ASA Foundation)



www.asafoundation.org.uk



07843055357

Info@minibizpr.com