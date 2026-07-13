Award-winning experience platform recognised for transforming the way organisations present, sell, and communicate complex ideas.



London, UK – 14 July 2026 – Engage Works has been named Best Digital Product at the Independent Agency Awards 2026, hosted by the Alliance of Independent Agencies during Mad//Fest, for its immersive experience platform, Foundation, which received unanimous praise from the judging panel.



Judging the award, Hattie Whiting, Client Partner at OLS, said the panel unanimously agreed that Foundation addresses one of the biggest challenges facing modern organisations: the limitations of traditional, linear presentations. The judging panel praised the platform for replacing static slide decks with a more interactive, engaging and intuitive experience, highlighting its unique user experience as a key differentiator for both presenters and audiences.



The award recognises more than a decade of research, development and real-world application by Engage Works. Originally created to help property developers communicate complex developments through immersive sales experiences, Foundation has evolved into a powerful presentation and experience platform used across sectors including property, enterprise, agencies and global brands.



Today, Foundation has been deployed across more than 20 Engage Works client projects worldwide, helping organisations including Canary Wharf, Diageo, Landsec, Nestlé and Valouran create more engaging environments for sales, innovation, collaboration and customer engagement. The platform is also used by real estate developers, AV integrators, consultancies and creative agencies to deliver immersive presentations, experience centres and interactive environments that bring complex ideas to life.



As customer expectations continue to evolve, organisations face increasing pressure to communicate more clearly, personalise every conversation, and capture attention in ever more competitive markets. While many businesses still rely on PDFs and PowerPoint presentations, Foundation was built on the belief that audiences expect experiences, not slides.



Rather than forcing presenters into a fixed content sequence, Foundation enables non-linear storytelling, allowing conversations to adapt naturally to each audience's interests. Rich interactive content, immersive environments, connected displays and collaborative experiences help transform presentations into engaging conversations that are more memorable, relevant and commercially effective.



Steve Blyth, Founder and CEO of Engage Works, said:



"Foundation wasn’t built to replace PowerPoint. It was built to solve a much bigger challenge: helping organisations communicate complex ideas in a way that genuinely engages people. Today's audiences expect more personalised, interactive experiences, and traditional presentations just aren't cutting it anymore. This award is fantastic recognition that the industry sees the same opportunity we do."



He added:



"Over the last ten years, we've refined Foundation through real client projects, continually learning what helps people communicate more effectively, collaborate more naturally and win more business. Seeing it recognised as Best Digital Product by such an experienced judging panel is incredibly rewarding, but we're even more excited about what's next as more organisations rethink how they engage customers, prospects and stakeholders."



Foundation continues to power immersive sales environments, innovation centres, executive briefing centres, collaborative workshops and interactive presentations around the world, giving organisations a more flexible and engaging way to tell their stories.



To celebrate winning Best Digital Product, Engage Works is offering 25% off first-year Foundation licences for organisations that purchase before 31 July 2026. Businesses interested in exploring how Foundation could transform their sales, marketing or innovation activities are invited to book a personalised demonstration.



Discover more at fdnapp.io, request a demo via https://mailchi.mp/engageworks/foundation-sandbox-request, or contact info@engageworks.com.



About Engage Works



Engage Works is a creative technology studio that designs and delivers immersive experiences for brands, agencies and enterprise organisations. Combining storytelling, design and technology, the company helps organisations communicate complex ideas through interactive environments, innovation spaces, experience centres and digital experiences that are tangible, memorable and commercially effective.



Its award-winning Foundation platform powers many of these experiences, enabling organisations to move beyond traditional presentations and create more engaging, personalised and connected interactions.



Media Contact



Vanessa Whiteside-Oram

Marketing Consultant

Engage Works



Email: info@engageworks.com

Tel: 07495610430

Website: www.engageworks.com

Foundation: www.fdnapp.io



For media enquiries, interview requests, high-resolution images, or to arrange a personalised demonstration of the award-winning Foundation platform, please contact the Engage Works team using the details above.