KPMG UK/EPR Alliance leads the 20-firm 2026 scorecard; specialist clinical, technical and operational expertise separates top performers.







Black Book Market Research released its Q3 2026 UK/NHS EPR Optimisation Consulting scorecard, ranking 20 firms on safer workflows, stronger adoption and measurable post-live outcomes.



The study consolidates 620 qualified executive inputs across 145 UK/NHS provider-client exposures. Firms were assessed on 18 weighted performance indicators covering clinical workflow, EPR strategy and execution, clinical safety, data migration, interoperability, training, stabilisation, managed support, benefits realisation and accountable delivery. Only implemented, substantially live or post-go-live work from the prior four years qualified for scoring.



KPMG UK/EPR Alliance ranked first overall with a weighted mean of 9.57 and led EPR strategy and commercial value-for-money. APIRA/IQVIA followed at 9.22, Ideal Health at 9.20, PA Consulting at 9.02 and PwC UK at 8.84.



“Generic transformation credentials are no longer enough in NHS EPR work,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. “The consultants pulling ahead can field experienced clinical, operational, data and technical specialists—and keep that expertise accountable from workflow design through stabilisation. Buyers are rewarding delivery depth, not brand familiarity.”



Demand is concentrating around work that changes frontline performance, not merely technology deployment. The report found:



92% cited EPR optimisation and clinical workflow redesign;

88% cited clinical adoption, training and usability improvement;

84% cited go-live stabilisation, command-centre and sustainable run-model support;

83% rated clinical safety and clinical leadership high or critical; and

70% required benefits tracking beyond go-live.



The 18 criterion leaders demonstrate the value of distinct expertise. Channel 3 Consulting led clinical workflow optimisation; Ideal Health led build, validation and clinical safety quality; Stalis led data migration and cutover; Cloud21 led both go-live stabilisation and application managed support; PA Consulting led benefits realisation and patient-flow workflow; and Aire Logic led interoperability and open standards.



“The outcome test is direct: reduce documentation burden, improve adoption, close defects, protect data quality and turn EPR investment into access, productivity and workforce gains,” Brown said. “Seven in ten buyers require benefits tracking after go-live, with 90- to 180-day evidence expected across clinical, access, revenue, productivity and workforce measures. Activation is a milestone, not the finish line.”



Black Book’s 2027–2028 outlook identifies EPR optimisation as the primary post-digitisation consulting market. Selective implementation, data migration and interoperability retain high demand, while managed support and release operations carry moderate-to-high demand because post-live support determines whether gains persist.



To request the full UK/NHS edition, contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.



About Black Book Research



Black Book Research is an independent, survey-based healthcare technology and advisory-services research organisation. Its vendor- and consultant-agnostic studies measure user experience after selection, implementation, go-live, optimisation, support and value realisation. No ranked consulting firm sponsored, approved or influenced this scorecard.



Media Contact



Black Book Research

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

+1 800 863 7590



SOURCE: Black Book Market Research LLC