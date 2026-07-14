New Rail Innovation Group report finds that rail is not short of innovation, it is short of pathways to adoption: Small Voices Big Impact: 10 Years of Innovation - From Entry Barriers to Scaled Impact



The Rail Innovation Group has today launched a major new report marking its tenth anniversary, revealing that while the rail industry has become significantly more open to innovation over the past decade, systemic barriers continue to prevent many promising technologies from reaching widespread deployment.



Read the report: https://www.railinnovationgroup.com/research



Small Voices Big Impact: 10 Years of Innovation – From Entry Barriers to Scaled Impact captures the experiences of SMEs, scale-ups and innovators working across the rail sector between 2016 and 2026. Drawing on extensive member research, the report provides a unique, practitioner-led assessment of how innovation has evolved and what must change if the railway is to fully realise its ambitions for digital transformation, improved performance and better passenger outcomes.



The report concludes that the sector has made important cultural progress. Innovation is now widely recognised as central to the future of rail, with organisations across the industry increasingly willing to explore new technologies and new ways of working. However, this shift has not yet been matched by the structural reforms needed to enable innovation to scale.



Instead, many organisations continue to encounter what has become known as the "valley of death" – where innovative ideas successfully complete trials and demonstrations but fail to progress into widespread operational deployment.

The report identifies a number of persistent barriers that continue to slow innovation, including:

- Complex industry structures that are difficult for innovators to navigate.

- Limited access to decision-makers and executive sponsors.

- Procurement processes that are not designed to support innovative solutions.

- Long, uncertain and resource-intensive sales cycles.



Together, these challenges continue to discourage investment and slow the adoption of technologies that could improve operational performance, customer experience and value for money.



At the same time, the report highlights the enormous opportunity presented by SMEs and scale-ups entering rail from other sectors, bringing proven expertise in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, data analytics, automation, cyber security and systems engineering.



These organisations are introducing fresh perspectives developed across industries including aviation, defence, energy and advanced technology.

The report argues that these businesses should be viewed not simply as suppliers, but as strategic partners capable of helping the railway address some of its most complex challenges.



Commenting on the findings, Deb Carson, Director of Initiatives at the Rail Innovation Group, said:

"Over the last decade we've seen a genuine shift in attitudes towards innovation across the rail sector. There is far greater recognition that innovation is essential to delivering a safer, more reliable and more efficient railway.



"However, our members consistently tell us that while developing innovation is no longer the greatest challenge, deploying it at scale remains incredibly difficult. The sector is not short of innovation; it is short of clear, consistent pathways to adoption.



"If we want rail to remain competitive, attract the very best technologies and deliver better outcomes for passengers and freight customers alike, we need a system that supports innovation beyond successful pilots and enables it to become business as usual."



The report also highlights the important role played by the Rail Innovation Group over the past decade in supporting smaller organisations by providing opportunities for collaboration, networking, knowledge sharing and engagement with industry decision-makers.



Marcus Mayers from DataWharf said:

"As a company that has entered the rail sector in the last three years, many of the findings in this report resonate with our own experience. We've found an industry that is increasingly open to innovation and recognises the value that new technologies and fresh perspectives can bring.



There is a real opportunity for rail to attract more innovative businesses from other sectors, but doing so will require clearer pathways from innovation to adoption and a simpler route to market. The Rail Innovation Group has played an important role in helping companies like ours build connections across the industry, understand the sector and engage with the right organisations. That collaborative environment is essential if we want innovation to move beyond successful pilots and deliver lasting impact in the rail industry and for the wider economy."



Looking ahead, the report concludes that the coming decade presents significant opportunities as advances in artificial intelligence, automation, data, digital technologies and decarbonisation reshape the future railway. Unlocking these opportunities, however, will require a renewed focus on creating clearer, faster and more consistent routes from innovation to implementation.



As the Rail Innovation Group celebrates its tenth anniversary, the report provides a timely call to action for government, clients, infrastructure managers and the wider industry to build a railway that is not only innovative in ambition, but innovative in delivery.



ENDS



Notes to editors



Contact: Liam Henderson, Chair, the Rail Innovation Group

info@railinnovationgroup.com



About the report

Small Voices Big Impact: 10 Years of Innovation – From Entry Barriers to Scaled Impact is the latest report in the Rail Innovation Group's Small Voices series. It is based on a detailed survey of Rail Innovation Group members and examines how the innovation landscape has evolved between 2016 and 2026.

The report explores:

- How attitudes towards innovation have changed.

- The barriers that continue to prevent adoption at scale.

- The contribution of SMEs and scale-ups to rail innovation.

- Opportunities presented by cross-sector technologies and expertise.

- Recommendations for creating a more innovation-friendly railway ecosystem.



About the Rail Innovation Group

The Rail Innovation Group represents SMEs, scale-ups and innovative technology companies working across the UK rail sector. Its members develop solutions spanning digital technologies, artificial intelligence, data analytics, automation, passenger experience, infrastructure, operations and asset management. The Group works to improve the environment for innovation by connecting innovators with industry stakeholders, sharing best practice and advocating for reforms that enable new technologies to be successfully adopted across the railway.



Read our story: https://www.railinnovationgroup.com/our-story