a new financial award supporting students enrolling on the College's Certificate in Plantsmanship

New award honours pioneering plantsman and long-standing tutor while widening access to specialist horticultural education



The London College of Garden Design (LCGD) announced the launch of the Nigel Dunnett Plantsmanship Bursary, a new financial award supporting students enrolling on the College's Certificate in Plantsmanship.



The bursary, which will start in September 2026, has been established to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Professor Nigel Dunnett, who taught at the College from 2013 and played a significant role in inspiring a generation of garden designers and horticultural professionals through his expertise in planting design and ecological horticulture. The bursary has been set up with the support of Nigel’s family.



The Certificate in Plantsmanship teaches the essential skills, knowledge and techniques of plantsmanship. The comprehensive course takes students through basic plant biology and taxonomy, identification skills and a plant’s role in ecosystems. It also covers seasonality, habitat and best practices for sustainable planting - helping students develop a deeper understanding of plants, their diversity, and an appreciation of their unique characteristics.



Nigel Dunnett was internationally recognised for his work in planting design, biodiversity and sustainable landscapes. Through his teaching, writing and award-winning projects, he influenced contemporary approaches to planting both in the UK and internationally.



Andrew Fisher Tomlin, Director of Environmental Design at the London College of Garden Design, said: "Nigel has been an integral part of the College's story since 2013. His knowledge, generosity and passion for plants have inspired countless students and helped shape our approach to planting education. The launch of the Nigel Dunnett Plantsmanship Bursary reflects the College's ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled, knowledgeable and environmentally aware garden and planting designers."





Details on eligibility and application procedure can be obtained by contacting info@lcgd.org.uk.



-ENDS-







For interview requests and/or more information, please contact Nina Baxter on

07775 812820, nina@lcgd.org.uk





Notes to editors





Available for interview

● Andrew Fisher Tomlin, Director of Environmental Design, London College of Garden Design



About the London College of Garden Design

• Founded in 2007, the London College of Garden Design (LCGD) provides world-class, inspirational garden design training in person and online.

• The college teaches the garden designers and planting designers of tomorrow and offers life-changing opportunities for all students to develop their skills and allow their creativity to flourish, both in garden settings and in the classroom. Throughout their time with the college, students are supported every step of the way and become part of a wider family of alumni.

• The LCGD’s expert tutors are all professional garden designers or specialists in their fields, which ensures that students learn from industry leaders who each bring real-world experience to their teaching.

• The LCGD offers a unique range of courses including the Garden Design Diploma, Planting Design Diploma and Certificate in Plantsmanship. The college’s main courses take place at the world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, whilst other short courses are delivered at other venues including RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey.

• Sustainability is at the heart of the college’s courses and wider ethos, ensuring that all current and future garden design is as environmentally responsible as possible. LCGD is Green Business certified.

• To find out more visit www.lcgd.org.uk and follow LCGD on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, LinkedIn and YouTube.