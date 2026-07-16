33 apprentices trained since 2019 as Crimson opens applications for latest AI and data-focused apprenticeship programmes



BIRMINGHAM, UK – 16 July 2026 – Birmingham-based digital transformation consultancy Crimson is investing in the future of the West Midlands workforce by creating new opportunities for aspiring AI and data professionals through its award-winning apprenticeship Academy.



Since launching its apprenticeship programme in 2019, Crimson has supported 33 apprentices through structured career development pathways, helping individuals gain practical technology skills while contributing to real-world transformation projects.



The latest Academy intake comes at a time of significant growth in the region's technology sector. The West Midlands is home to the fastest-growing and highest concentration of digital companies outside London, creating increasing demand for skilled professionals in AI, data and digital technologies. [wmca.org.uk]



As organisations increasingly adopt AI-powered technologies and data-driven ways of working, Crimson is expanding opportunities for local talent to enter the technology sector through hands-on learning, recognised qualifications and real client experience.

The Crimson Academy forms part of the company's long-term commitment to developing digital skills across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands. Apprentices work alongside Crimson's Microsoft specialists, supporting the delivery of AI-powered solutions, automation initiatives and data-led transformation programmes for organisations across the public and private sectors.



By investing in early careers and internal development, Crimson is creating a sustainable pipeline of digital talent while strengthening its capability to support customers with AI, automation and data transformation projects.



Many former apprentices have progressed into consulting, technology and client-facing roles across the business, demonstrating the Academy's success in helping individuals build long-term careers within the technology sector.



Investing in Local Talent



Cat Halstead, Change and Transformation Director at Crimson, said:



"The technology sector is evolving rapidly, particularly with the growth of AI and data-driven services, and we need to ensure people have opportunities to develop the skills required for these careers."



"Through the Crimson Academy, we're helping people gain practical experience, earn recognised qualifications and build successful careers in technology while contributing to meaningful transformation projects."



"As the West Midlands continues to establish itself as one of the UK's leading technology hubs, developing local talent has never been more important. We're proud to be creating opportunities for people to access exciting careers while helping strengthen the region's digital economy."



Applications Now Open



Crimson is currently recruiting for its latest Academy intake, with opportunities available in:



• Data Engineer Apprentice – Digital Native

• AI Automation Apprentice – Digital Native



The Academy is designed for individuals looking to take their first step into a technology career, offering the opportunity to work on live projects, learn from experienced specialists and develop valuable skills in one of the UK's fastest-growing sectors.



Apprentice Success Story



Loren Thomas, Software Testing Apprentice, 2020 intake, said:



"My apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, helping to shape the person I am today."



"It opened doors, broadened my experience and gave me the confidence to pursue a career I'm passionate about, all without taking the traditional university route."



With applications now open for its latest intake,

Crimson hopes to attract diverse individuals from across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands who are looking to build careers in AI, data and digital technology.



As organisations continue to embrace AI and automation, apprenticeships are playing an increasingly important role in developing the skills needed to support future economic growth while creating valuable career opportunities for local people.



For more information about the Crimson Academy and current apprenticeship opportunities, visit Crimson's careers website.

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Notes to Editors



About Crimson



Crimson is a Birmingham-based digital transformation consultancy specialising in Microsoft technologies, data, AI, cloud and business transformation services. The company helps public and private sector organisations improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences and deliver successful transformation programmes.



Additional Information



• Crimson launched its apprenticeship programme in 2019. Learn more about the apprenticeship programme.

• The company has supported 33 apprentices through the programme to date.

• Current opportunities include Data Engineer and AI Automation apprenticeship pathways.

• The West Midlands is home to the fastest-growing and highest concentration of digital companies outside London. [wmca.org.uk]



Media Contact

Mark Britton

Marketing Director

Crimson

mark.britton@crimson.co.uk

07885 556084