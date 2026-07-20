New self-service platform helps growing UK businesses verify candidates, support compliance requirements, and establish trust in a changing world.







First Advantage, a leading global software and data company providing employment background screening and identity solutions, has launched a new Small Business Background Checks service designed to make workforce screening more accessible for small businesses and growing companies across the UK.







For small businesses, hiring decisions carry significant weight. With limited HR resources, increasing compliance responsibilities, and growing levels of remote recruitment, employers need simple solutions to screen their candidates and establish trust and make informed hiring decisions.







First Advantage's Small Business Background Checks service has been developed specifically to address these challenges. Businesses can select the checks they need on an ad hoc basis and invite candidates to complete screening digitally, all through a streamlined, self-service platform.



The new solution gives small businesses access to on-demand pre-employment screening services through a straightforward online platform. This tool will help businesses verify candidate information, support Right to Work requirements, and complete role-appropriate checks without the complexity often associated with enterprise screening programmes.







The service is available on a flexible pay-as-you-go basis, with no minimum screening volumes, membership fees or lengthy procurement processes. Employers only pay for the checks they require, making the solution suitable for startups and small to medium-sized businesses, seeking a simplified approach to pre-employment screening.







As digital hiring demands continue to accelerate amid evolving recruitment compliance, employers face growing pressure to make recruitment decisions quickly while maintaining confidence in the information they receive from candidates. First Advantage's new service helps small businesses access screening technology to support their compliance requirements and mitigate hiring risk.







Commenting on the launch, Rolf Bezemer, General Manager EMEA & APAC said:







"Small businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, yet many have found traditional background screening difficult to access because of cost, complexity, or minimum volume requirements. First Advantage’s new Small Business Background Checks service removes those barriers, giving smaller businesses a simple and flexible way to verify candidate information and inform their hiring decisions.







“The platform provides access to a range of screening services, including DBS checks with digital identity verification, Right to Work checks, instant UK employment verification, and professional qualification checks. Mobile-friendly workflows and paperless processes also help reduce administrative burden for employers while providing a more convenient experience for candidates. Whether a business is recruiting its first employee or expanding an established team, we're making it easier to build trust in this rapidly changing world."







For more information about First Advantage's Small Business Background Checks service, visit First Advantage Small Business Background Checks.



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