National Geographic Traveller (UK) is launching Reader Awards for 2026 and is looking for your votes. Celebrating the best destinations, experiences and journeys in 2026, the awards will take the pulse of UK travellers and reveal the places around the world they love the most.



Which destination is most underrated at the moment? Which city break is everybody talking about this year? Where are families making memories? And what train journeys are turning heads? National Geographic Traveller (UK) wants readers to get online and help get their favourites recognised.



Voting will be open for a month from 16 July and results will be announced in the November issue, on sale 1 October 2026.



There are incentives for taking part, too, from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Costa Rica and short breaks in Sweden to incredible travel gear. All readers have to do is complete the voting form to be in with a chance of winning.



Maria Pieri, editorial director, said: “National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s readers are a discerning group of frequent travellers, and we can’t wait to celebrate the places, people and experiences they feel most passionately about.



With so many exciting destinations, experiences and travel products capturing people’s imaginations, 2026 feels like the perfect time to relaunch our Reader Awards. From more thoughtful, responsible ways to travel to the innovations that are reshaping how we explore the world, these awards are a chance to recognise the people, places and experiences that are inspiring travellers today.”



National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2026 will be promoted in the September magazine issue, on socials and in newsletters across July and August. To cast your votes, head to https://natgeotraveller.typeform.com/ReaderAwards26.



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National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel







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Notes







Voters in the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2026 will be automatically entered into a prize draw and could win:



A 15-day wildlife holiday for two to Costa Rica with Explore, including flights



Discover this Central American country’s abundant biodiversity on a two-week holiday with Explore. Highlights include the jungle waterways of Tortuguero and the white-sand beaches of Manuel Antonio. explore.co.uk



A weekend for two in Swedish Lapland, including flights



Explore Swedish Lapland with Sunvil. The weekend includes a three-night stay at Brändön Lodge near Lulea in a two-bedroom cabin, on a full-board basis — plus snowmobiling and winter-skills experiences. sunvil.co.uk



A trekking backpack from Fjällräven



The Fjällräven Kajka X-Lätt 45 is a lightweight yet hardwearing trekking backpack, built for multi-day trail adventures with a spacious 45L capacity and adjustable fit. fjallraven.com



A year’s subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK)

For fans of the magazine, there are 10 subscriptions that could be won.







National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel







For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.











CONTACT:







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glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk







Amanda Canning, deputy editor



+44 (0) 20 7253 9906



amanda.canning@natgeotraveller.co.uk







Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer



+44 (0) 20 7253 9906



maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk







Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer



+44 (0) 20 7253 9909



matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk







Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk