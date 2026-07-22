Existing rate shoppers provide hotels with a wall of competitor prices and leave them to work out which dates need action. Rate Radar's Signals monitor your market and automatically rank the movements that matter by priority, cutting a two-hour morning rate check to minutes, meaning no opportunity slips past. Free to try, uncover your first Signals in minutes.



Birmingham, UK, 22 July 2026. Beacon, the hotel intelligence platform, has launched Rate Radar, a competitor rate-shopping tool built for hoteliers around a simple idea: collecting competitor rates isn't the hard part. Knowing which dates actually need your attention is.



Available now to try for free, Rate Radar gives all hotels the kind of market intelligence usually reserved for the major chains and their in-house analyst teams.

While any rate shopper can show a hotelier what their competitors are charging, Rate Radar monitors the whole booking calendar and tells hoteliers exactly where to look and when to act.



"There's been no real innovation in rate shopping for years," said Chris Williams, Founder & Director of Beacon. "The industry's answer has been to add more data, and none of it tells you what is important. The time-consuming routine hasn't changed: revenue managers spend hours checking rates by hand, so they can only focus on the dates they think matter, and the rest go unwatched."



SIGNALS: THE MARKET, READ AND RANKED FOR YOU

Rate Radar's defining feature is Signals. Rather than having to scroll through a year of dates and rates, trying to find new opportunities, Signals highlight the market movements ranked High, Medium or Low, so the highest-impact opportunities always rise to the top.



A Signal might flag that a competitor has sold out on a busy Saturday, that the market is strengthening as rivals raise their rates for a given room type, or that availability has shifted on a date the hotel is trying to fill.



The payoff is time. Rather than manually checking rates, hoteliers get a ranked list of the dates that need a decision today and can act before the moment passes.



"Rate Radar's Signals check all 365 days in the future and provides you with a ranked list of the dates that need a decision today," said Williams. "It turns hours of checking into minutes, and means you catch the opportunities the old routine was never going to find."



THE FOUNDATION: 365 DAYS, YOUR WHOLE COMP SET, ONE VIEW

Signals are powered by a complete view of the market. Rate Radar tracks a hotel's own rates alongside its chosen competitors, a full 365 days into the future, refreshed automatically each day, plus manual updates throughout the day when needed.



Hoteliers can compare like-for-like by room type, occupancy, rate conditions, cancellation policy and special offers, with 30 days of price history to spot trends. This is the raw material Signals draw on to surface what's worth acting on.



RATE CONSISTENCY, AT A GLANCE

Rate Radar also gives hoteliers a clear view of their parity with its built-in Parity Monitor, highlighting when a hotel's price is being undercut by secret offers or discounts, flagging which dates are affected and by how much, and recording the stay dates and timestamps behind it. The result helps hotels keep their pricing consistent and protect their direct rate.



FREE TO TRY, NOTHING TO PLUG IN

Hoteliers can start a free trial of Rate Radar at getbeacon.cloud/rate-radar and set up their property within minutes, with no property management system integration and no onboarding call required. After the trial, Rate Radar is £99 per month, with one month free when paid annually.



"We wanted the barrier to be as close to zero as possible," added Williams. "Sign up before your morning coffee, and Signals will be showing you the dates to focus on before you've even finished it."



ENDS



ABOUT BEACON

Beacon is a hotel intelligence platform that turns hotel market and performance data into a short list of decisions worth making. Its self-serve competitor rate-shopping tool, Rate Radar, uses Signals to read the market and rank pricing events that matter by priority, telling hoteliers exactly when and where to act, and is available now on a free trial. Rate Radar sits alongside Explorer, Beacon's PMS-connected performance-analytics product, with a wider suite covering pricing, events, forecasting and building-systems monitoring in development.



NOTES TO EDITORS

The differentiator is Signals. Rate Radar scans the full 365-day calendar automatically and ranks the market events that matter by priority in a single Signals Hub, so users can act on the right dates in minutes rather than checking months ahead by hand. This is the angle to lead any coverage with.



Free trial: Rate Radar is free to try and self-onboarding at getbeacon.cloud/rate-radar, with no integration or setup call needed.



Pricing: £99 per month after the trial, with one month free when paid annually.



CONTACT DETAILS

Julian Kahn

Founder & Director, Beacon

julian@getbeacon.cloud

getbeacon.cloud

General enquiries: info@getbeacon.cloud