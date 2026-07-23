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Why your “cooling” bedding might still be making you sweat: Devon bedding maker explains what hot sleepers should actually look for



Devon Duvets says shoppers should look beyond low-tog labels and “cool-to-touch” claims, as warm bedrooms become a bigger sleep problem for UK households.



Plymouth, Devon — 22 July 2026



With warm-weather bedding advice back in the headlines and many UK households trying to sleep through hotter bedrooms, Devon Duvets is urging shoppers to look beyond simple “cooling” claims when choosing summer bedding.



The family-run natural bedding maker says the most common mistake is treating summer sleep as a one-number problem: find the lowest tog duvet, buy it, hope for mercy. In reality, the company says comfortable sleep in warm weather depends on the whole bed system, including filling material, airflow, moisture management, sheets, mattress protectors and whether couples are trying to share one duvet despite having completely different body temperatures.



“Tog still matters, of course, but it is not the whole story,” says Dick Beijen, co-founder of Devon Duvets. “A low-tog duvet may feel like the obvious answer, but if the materials around you are trapping warm air and moisture, you can still wake up feeling hot and clammy.”



“There is also a big difference between something feeling cool when you first touch it and something helping you stay comfortable through the night. Hot sleepers need bedding that can breathe, manage moisture and work with the body’s changing temperature, rather than simply offering a cold first impression.”



Devon Duvets says this is where natural fibres are often misunderstood, especially wool.



“People often think of wool as a winter material, because they picture thick wool blankets or heavy jumpers,” says Beijen. “But a thick wool throw and a lightweight wool-filled duvet are completely different products. Lightweight wool bedding can help manage warmth and moisture, which is why it can be useful in summer as well as winter.”



The company says shoppers trying to improve hot-weather sleep should ask six questions before buying new bedding.



1. Is the duvet simply low tog, or is it breathable too?



A lower tog can reduce warmth, but it does not automatically mean the duvet will feel comfortable all night. Filling and casing materials matter. Natural fibres such as wool, cotton, linen and TENCEL™ Lyocell are often chosen because they allow better airflow and help move moisture away from the body.



2. What is actually inside the bedding?



Devon Duvets advises shoppers to check the whole product composition, not just the headline material on the front of the listing.



“If something is marketed around one natural-sounding fibre, it is still worth checking the full filling and casing,” says Beijen. “A product can sound breathable, but the full construction tells you much more about how it is likely to feel in bed.”



3. Is the problem above you, beneath you, or both?



Many people replace the duvet first, but Devon Duvets says heat can also build beneath the sleeper, especially where synthetic mattress protectors, foam layers or less breathable toppers are involved.



“If you are still overheating after changing your duvet, look at what you are sleeping on,” says Beijen. “The mattress protector, topper and sheet can all affect how warm or clammy the bed feels.”



4. Are couples trying to solve two sleep temperatures with one duvet?



For couples, Devon Duvets says a single shared duvet can become the problem, particularly where one person runs hot and the other feels cold.



“Lots of couples compromise on bedding and then neither person sleeps properly,” says Beijen. “Separate warmth levels can make far more sense than forcing two different sleepers under one duvet.”



Devon Duvets’ Split Duvet system allows each side of the bed to be tailored separately, with different fillings and weights joined into one duvet.



5. Is the bed layered for flexibility?



Rather than using one heavy layer, Devon Duvets recommends lighter, removable layers that can be adjusted through the night and across the season.



“For summer, flexibility is useful,” says Beijen. “A breathable sheet, a lightweight duvet and optional layers are usually more practical than one thick covering that is either on or off.”



6. Are night sweats persistent or unusual?



Bedding can support comfort, but Devon Duvets cautions that ongoing or unexplained night sweats should not be treated as a bedding-only issue.



“If night sweats are severe, persistent or unusual for you, it is sensible to seek health advice,” says Beijen. “Good bedding can help create a more comfortable sleep environment, but it is not a medical treatment.”



Product options for hot sleepers



Devon Duvets recommends different options depending on how someone sleeps:



For the hottest sleepers:

The Botanic Duvet – Ultralight 2–4 TOG, made with plant-based TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres and handcrafted in Devon.



For natural temperature regulation:

The Lightweight British Wool Duvet – 300gsm / 4–7 TOG, filled with traceable British wool and designed for lighter, breathable comfort.



For couples with different sleep temperatures:

The Split Duvet, which allows each side of the duvet to be tailored separately.



For sleepers who still overheat after changing their duvet:

A breathable wool mattress protector or topper may help reduce heat and moisture build-up beneath the body.



Expert comment and samples available



Devon Duvets can provide expert comment on:



- the difference between low-tog and breathable bedding

- why “cool-to-touch” does not always mean cooler all night

- wool as a summer bedding fibre

- hot sleepers and night sweats

- bedding for couples with different sleep temperatures

- the Scandinavian Sleep Method and separate-duvet setups

- natural alternatives to synthetic summer bedding

- how to build a more breathable bed from mattress to duvet



Product samples, cut-out imagery, lifestyle photography and affiliate deep links are available for verified journalists and publishers.



ENDS



About Devon Duvets



Devon Duvets is a family-run British bedding company based in Devon. Founded by Dick and Pauline Beijen, the company individually handcrafts natural duvets, pillows, toppers and mattress protectors in its Devon workshops.



Its British wool bedding uses traceable British wool and cotton casings, while its Botanic range offers a plant-based alternative using TENCEL™ Lyocell fibres. The company’s products are made in the UK and handcrafted by skilled seamstresses.



Media contact:

Tom Johnson

Marketing Manager

Devon Duvets

01752 345399 – Extension 213

Email: tom@devonduvets.com