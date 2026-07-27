Hosted in London and Edinburgh data centres, the new service offers full UK data residency, zero egress fees and native Object Lock immutability; backed by 25 years of infrastructure expertise.



27 July 2026 EDINBURGH, UK - Cloud hosting and data storage provider Extraordinary Data Cloud has announced the launch of its Sovereign S3-Compatible Object Storage platform for backup and archive data. Engineered specifically for UK enterprises, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT service partners, the service delivers enterprise-grade data protection, enables strict legal compliance, and predictable cloud costs without hidden transfer fees.



Designed to address growing concerns over foreign legal jurisdiction, data sovereignty, and unpredictable public cloud bills, Extraordinary’s platform ensures that all stored data remains strictly within UK borders. The service is owned and operated by a UK owned and registered company established in 2001, hosted in data centres in London and Edinburgh, and delivered using Extraordinary's autonomous network (AS30827) with all operations handled exclusively by UK-based personnel.



Key Technical & Operational Highlights

True UK Data Sovereignty: Free from foreign ownership, control, or extraterritorial legal influence, ensuring full compliance with UK data governance regulations.



Unrivalled UK Geographic Diversity: Data centre locations in London's financial district and Edinburgh Gyle provide 330 miles of physical separation - ideal for multi-site disaster recovery and business continuity plans.



Ransomware Protection (WORM): Native S3 Object Lock support provides Write-Once-Read-Many immutable storage, preventing backups from being altered, encrypted, or deleted by unauthorised users or malware.

Transparent, Predictable Pricing: Charged at a flat rate per TB with zero egress charges and zero API request fees, eliminating cloud "bill shock".



Ecosystem Integration: Fully S3-compatible API allowing drop-in compatibility with leading backup tools, including Veeam Backup & Replication, Commvault, Rubrik, MinIO and Rclone.



Immediate, Fully Automated Deployment: get up and running reliably in minutes with on-line sign-up

Direct Expert Support: ISO 27001 certified operations backed by direct access to experienced UK infrastructure engineers rather than outsourced call centres.



Carrier-Grade Network Architecture: Built on Extraordinary's fully redundant BGP network connected directly to global Tier-1 networks and featuring direct peering at both LINX London and LINX Scotland for high-throughput, low-latency performance.



Solving the Cloud Compliance and Cost Dilemma

As UK organisations face tightening regulatory scrutiny and rising cybersecurity threats like ransomware, IT decision-makers - including CIOs, CEOs, and Legal/Compliance Officers - are increasingly seeking sovereign infrastructure that guarantees data residency without sacrificing performance or scalability.



"Our Sovereign Object Storage platform was built specifically to solve two major headaches for UK IT leaders: compliance uncertainty and unpredictable public cloud billing. By offering true UK data sovereignty in two geographically separate regions alongside zero egress fees and native Object Lock immutability, we give organisations and MSPs full control over their data, their budgets, and their data security." said Andrew Ogilvie, Managing Director at Extraordinary Data Cloud.



Scalability for Backup and Long-Term Archives

Whether scaling from gigabytes to petabytes, the platform allows organisations to expand backup repositories and long-term retention archives without requiring storage redesigns or disruptive migrations. For MSPs and IT service providers, Extraordinary offers a trusted, high-performance UK backend to deliver secure cloud backup and data storage services to their clients. For more information or to deploy the service immediately, visit the Extraordinary website or contact the infrastructure team directly.



About Extraordinary Data Cloud

Established in 2001, Extraordinary Data Cloud (Extraordinary Managed Services Limited) is an independent UK infrastructure provider with 25 years of operational experience. ISO 27001 certified and 100% UK owned and operated, Extraordinary delivers robust cloud hosting, backup, and data storage solutions from strategically located data centres in London and Edinburgh.



Connected through its own redundant BGP network (AS30827) and direct peering at LINX London and LINX Scotland, Extraordinary supports a broad stack of cloud and data services - including Sovereign Object Storage, Veeam Cloud Connect Backup as a Service, Microsoft 365 Backup, Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, and Managed Connectivity.



Media & Sales Contact

Media Enquiries: press@extramsp.com

Contacts: Andrew Ogilvie (Managing Director) or Ivan Groenewald (CTO)

Phone: +44 (0) 333 577 1184

Website: www.eodatacloud.com