With widespread reports of hiring activity stabilising after a prolonged period of uncertainty, employers are facing an increasingly difficult balancing act. While businesses remain focused on growth, many are becoming more cautious when appointing senior leaders, spending longer assessing candidates before making critical hiring decisions, which could cost them far more than they realise. That’s according to executive search specialist Newman Stewart.







The skills shortages across engineering, manufacturing, energy and industrial sectors – caused not only by the retirement cliff but also by low candidate mobility – coupled with rising costs, operational pressures and evolving market conditions, are placing greater emphasis on finding the right leadership talent. However, too many companies are waiting too long to start their search, which can have unintended consequences for future growth prospects.







As John Tilbrook, Managing Director of Newman Stewart, explains: "Many employers believe delaying a senior hire reduces risk. The truth, however, is that this approach often shifts that risk elsewhere. A vacant leadership role rarely stands still. Responsibilities are absorbed by other members of the team, decisions take longer to make, and opportunities can be missed while businesses wait for the perfect candidate to appear.







"The consequences of appointing the wrong leader can be significant, which is why businesses are rightly carrying out more rigorous assessments than ever before. However, employers must also recognise that there can be substantial costs associated with waiting too long. In many of the sectors we support, the strongest leadership candidates are not actively looking for a new role. They are already delivering results elsewhere and need to be identified and engaged through a proactive search process. Companies that delay hiring until a vacancy becomes urgent often find themselves operating under pressure rather than from a position of strength.







"The most successful businesses are treating leadership hiring as a strategic, long-term activity rather than a reactive process. They are planning ahead, investing in succession planning and engaging talent before a requirement becomes critical."







ENDS







About Newman Stewart



Newman Stewart is a global executive search firm specialising in senior, confidential and technically complex roles. Boutique in size but uncompromising in capability, the firm combines rigorous research, transparent processes and deep sector understanding to help clients solve their most critical leadership challenges.







www.newmanstewart.co.uk







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Vickie Collinge



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