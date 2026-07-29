Press Release



Entrepreneur Dadvan Yousuf has launched the Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF).

This independent initiative aims to promote dialogue on digital assets

and digital financial markets in the Pacific region, as well as to support research, education, and

international dialogue.



Forum with a long-term focus



Key planned projects include the annual Pacific Digital

Assets Report and the Pacific Digital Assets Conference. The report is intended to

analyze regulatory developments, market trends, and innovations in the field of digital

assets. The report will also include a Pacific Digital

Assets Regulatory Index, which provides a comparative overview of regulatory developments in the Pacific

island nations.



Vision



"Effective regulation is not an obstacle to innovation. It builds the trust that

innovation needs to thrive. With the Pacific Digital Assets Forum, we aim to

create a platform that supports informed discussions, independent research, and

international cooperation in the Pacific over the long term," explains Dadvan

Yousuf, founding chair of the Pacific Digital Assets Forum.



About the Pacific Digital Assets Forum



The Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF) is an independent initiative

focused on research, education, and international exchange in the field

of digital assets. Its publications and events are designed to

facilitate the exchange of knowledge and promote fact-based dialogue.



For more information: www.nauru.org