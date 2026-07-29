Dadvan Yousuf Launches the Pacific Digital Assets Forum for the Pacific
Press Release
Entrepreneur Dadvan Yousuf has launched the Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF).
This independent initiative aims to promote dialogue on digital assets
and digital financial markets in the Pacific region, as well as to support research, education, and
international dialogue.
Forum with a long-term focus
Key planned projects include the annual Pacific Digital
Assets Report and the Pacific Digital Assets Conference. The report is intended to
analyze regulatory developments, market trends, and innovations in the field of digital
assets. The report will also include a Pacific Digital
Assets Regulatory Index, which provides a comparative overview of regulatory developments in the Pacific
island nations.
Vision
"Effective regulation is not an obstacle to innovation. It builds the trust that
innovation needs to thrive. With the Pacific Digital Assets Forum, we aim to
create a platform that supports informed discussions, independent research, and
international cooperation in the Pacific over the long term," explains Dadvan
Yousuf, founding chair of the Pacific Digital Assets Forum.
About the Pacific Digital Assets Forum
The Pacific Digital Assets Forum (PDAF) is an independent initiative
focused on research, education, and international exchange in the field
of digital assets. Its publications and events are designed to
facilitate the exchange of knowledge and promote fact-based dialogue.
For more information: www.nauru.org
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