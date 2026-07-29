AI has enormous potential to transform organisations, but successful adoption is about much more than choosing the latest tools

Oxfordshire-based managed service provider Ask4Support has launched a new ‘AI readiness’ service.



The service has been designed to help organisations unlock the benefits of artificial intelligence while ensuring they implement any AI solutions securely, safely, and with the right governance.



Ask4Support was launched in 2011 by Simon Bayley and works with private and public sector organisations and has clients in the UK, US, Europe, and the Far East. The business provides the full range of outsourced IT, cyber security, and technology solutions.



Ask4Support's ‘AI readiness’ service helps organisations adopt AI by combining innovation with a security-first approach. The team provides practical guidance on selecting and implementing AI tools that are secure, fit for purpose, and aligned with each organisation's objectives. The service also helps organisations establish the governance, security controls, and user adoption needed to ensure AI technologies and tools, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot, deliver lasting value while protecting data, maintaining compliance, and minimising risk.



Simon Bayley, Managing Director at Ask4Support, said: "AI has enormous potential to transform organisations, but successful adoption is about much more than choosing the latest tools. Organisations need to ensure they are using these tools safely and securely and that any solutions they bring into their organisation do not jeopardise the security of their data and systems.



"Our AI Readiness service has been designed to help organisations cut through the hype. We work alongside our clients to identify practical opportunities where AI can improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences and support growth, all while ensuring security and governance remain a priority from day one.”





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Press contact:

Alex Footman, Director, Stephen Alexander

Email: alex@stephen-alexander.com

Tel: 07514 247 537





Notes to editors:

Founded in 2011, Ask4Support is a leading managed service provider (MSP) based in Oxfordshire, delivering strategic IT, cyber security and technology solutions to organisations across the UK and internationally. The company works with organisations in the public and private sectors to provide managed IT services, cyber security, cloud solutions, IT consultancy, connectivity, communications and strategic technology leadership. Its approach combines technical expertise with human-centred service, helping organisations improve resilience, enhance productivity and achieve their long-term business goals. For more information, visit www.ask4support.co.uk.