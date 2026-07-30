London, 30th July 2026



academy+ has announced a new partnership with Bob’s Business to enhance its cybersecurity offering with engaging, human-focused awareness training. This will be available to clients using the Staff Skills academy+ platform.



A more complete approach to cybersecurity



As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations are increasingly recognising that technology alone is not enough. Human behaviour remains one of the most significant risk factors and one of the biggest opportunities to strengthen security.



Through this partnership, academy+ will offer Bob’s Business’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training and phishing simulation platform as part of the Staff Skills academy+ Course hub, helping clients reduce risk and build stronger security cultures.



By combining the compliance and skills-based training expertise of academy+ with Bob’s Business’s engaging, story-driven approach, clients benefit from a more holistic approach to cybersecurity – one that addresses both technical controls and human behaviour.



Addressing a clear and growing need



The scale of the challenge facing UK organisations is clear.



• Phishing remains the most common type of cyber attack in the UK, experienced by 85% of businesses and 86% of charities that identified a breach or attack in the past year.

• Just 19% of businesses overall currently carry out staff training or awareness-raising on cyber security, rising to 76% among large businesses – leaving a clear gap for smaller and medium-sized organisations.

• Additional staff training is the most common step organisations take after a breach, adopted by 32% of businesses and 38% of charities.



The human element of security



It’s a gap academy+ recognises too: technical controls and policies only go so far if people don’t know how to spot and respond to a threat.



The partnership reflects a wider industry shift towards integrating behavioural cybersecurity with traditional security measures, helping organisations better defend against threats such as phishing, social engineering, and human error.



Ian McClelland, CEO of academy+, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Bob’s Business to bring engaging cybersecurity awareness training to our clients. Strengthening the human element of security is critical, and this partnership allows us to deliver a more complete and effective solution.”



Neil Frost, CEO of Bob’s Business, added: “Real cybersecurity resilience comes from people, not just technology. By working with partners like academy+, we’re helping organisations build security cultures that are practical, engaging, and built to last.”



More choice for Staff Skills academy+ clients



This partnership adds to an already growing Staff Skills academy+ course library, which now includes 750+ CPD-certified courses covering compliance, professional development and wellbeing – alongside recent additions like the Performance hub and Wellbeing hub. It means clients get practical, up-to-date training that reflects the risks they're facing right now, without having to go and find it elsewhere.



About academy+



academy+ provides compliance training alongside development and wellbeing resources to UK SMEs, public sector and enterprise organisations through Staff Skills academy+, and to individual learners through New Skills academy+.



About Bob’s Business



Bob’s Business is an award-winning cybersecurity awareness training provider dedicated to reducing organisational risk by addressing the human element of security. Founded in 2007, the company pioneered a story-driven approach to eLearning, using relatable narratives and engaging content to make cybersecurity training more effective and memorable.



Specialising in cybersecurity awareness, phishing simulations, and compliance training, Bob’s Business helps organisations build stronger security cultures and empower employees to become active participants in protecting their organisation.



To learn more, visit: www.bobsbusiness.co.uk.



To find out more about this partnership, please visit the Staff Skills academy+ website.



Media enquiries



For further information about this partnership, or for any media enquiries, please contact:



Paul Joyce

Chief Commercial Officer

Academy Plus Group Limited t/a academy+

paul@academypl.us