Envisage has appointed Steve Boyes as managing director for Ireland.



In his new role with the leading Sage solutions partner, Boyes will be responsible for the overall leadership, strategic direction and operational performance in the Republic and Northern Ireland.



He will focus on driving revenue growth and customer excellence while ensuring Noledge Group subsidiary Envisage maintains its position as a leading provider of Sage solutions across the island of Ireland.



"My appointment as Managing Director of Envisage for Ireland is both a privilege and an opportunity that I am delighted to take on," said Boyes.



"The business has built a strong reputation for delivering value to customers and I look forward to helping strengthen that reputation further in the years ahead.



"I'm excited to work alongside Ray and the wider team as we continue to find better ways of solving challenges and making business operations simpler for our customers."



Boyes has more than 25 years of experience in the business software sector and has held a number of senior leadership positions throughout his career.



He joined Envisage in 2019 and has served in several key roles within the organisation, including chief operating officer, operations director, and director of customer care.



Prior to joining Envisage, Steve spent more than two decades at FUEL IT, where he served as director and head of the business software division.



Boyes holds a degree in Geography from the University of Birmingham and is a member of the Institute of Directors.



Ray Ryan, CEO of the Noledge Group, said: "Steve's appointment as Managing Director comes at an exciting time for the business as we continue to grow our team and expand our capabilities.



"Our focus is always on creating value for customers, whether that's simplifying business processes, reducing costs or supporting growth. Steve brings extensive experience and expertise, and I am confident he will play a key role in helping us deliver market-leading software solutions and exceptional service to our customers."