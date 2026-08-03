A MAN who made a prototype device out of a curtain pole to help his mother-in-law regain her mobility and confidence after surgery, has come up with a solution which could save the NHS billions in fall prevention.

Lee Trainor created what has now become The Shuffler, after his mother-in-law had a knee replacement but couldn’t get to hospital for vital physio sessions.

Lee took a curtain roller and put in a frame, encouraging her to use it to move her injured leg – with the result that within six weeks she was mobile enough to drive herself to hospital.

Lee’s initial idea took on a new life when he joined forces with Kent GP, Dr Jim Kelly, who has a particular interest in musculoskeletal medicine.

And between them they took The Shuffler to the next level -which the pair of co-founders believe could make a really positive impact on the £4.6m a day falls cost the NHS.

Lee himself has benefited from The Shuffler as it has helped him with his spinal stenosis; a narrowing of the spinal canal that most commonly affects older people.

His health problems meant he was also falling two or three times a week – but since inventing The Shuffler he hasn’t had a fall for more than two years.

“I have a whole host of medical conditions which means I couldn’t exercise in any conventional way,” said Lee, who was previously a submarine engineer.

“But because The Shuffler is so gentle – but extremely effective – it’s perfect for people like me.

“Not only does it actually help people with their movement but also gives them a huge amount of confidence.”

The device is suitable for anyone with mobility issues, allowing them to exercise their lower limbs in a painless way while sitting down.

And, by improving limb strength, it can not only help prevent falls but, by gentle movement, improve circulation.



The device is compact, portable and lightweight, comprising a flat bed mounted with rollers, which can be raised to a gentle incline so the user can effectively work a greater number of muscle groups.

It has been used very effectively by people in care homes – but it is also now developing a following among athletes who find it really helpful during training downtime.

The Shuffler has received support from Innovate UK, the NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme, Health Improvement KSS and Sport England and has been trialled in homes, care homes and community centres in the south of England.

It is currently undergoing clinical evaluations to confirm the many benefits to people who may be experiencing age-related muscle mass loss, one of the main reasons which causes falls.

Dr Kelly said The Shuffler was “ a painless solution.”

“For people who struggle with traditional exercise, The Shuffler allows them get moving in a way that many of them actually enjoy.

“It has so many benefits. It’s a gentle cardio-vascular workout, it can help drop blood pressure slightly and it gives strength to quads and hamstrings.”

He added that it can also “improve sensation in the feet by giving them a foot massage and can improve movement for anyone that suffers with stiff knees.”

“Inactivity is becoming the new pandemic,” said Dr Kelly.

“We have come up with a way for people to take part in gentle movement that can make a really positive impact on their lives.

The Shuffler is available at https://trainorjim.com/products/shuffler



Note to newsdesks

For more information, interviews, images or to try The Shuffler please contact Bernice Saltzer at Sorted PR Ltd on 07977 860183 or by e-mail at bernice@sortedpr.com

3 August 2026