As Ted Lasso returns to screens this week and with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey putting Scotland's filming locations in the spotlight, new research reveals TV shows, films, and TikTok videos showcasing UK destinations are increasingly shaping where Britons choose to travel.



• 40% of UK holidaymakers have visited a destination after seeing it featured on screen.

• This rises to 58% among 18–34-year-olds, highlighting the growing influence of on-screen travel among younger Britons.

• More than one in five (22%) have planned a trip around visiting filming locations – rising to 38% of 18-34-year-olds.

• Nearly two in five (39%) would spend extra money to visit a destination featured in a favourite TV show or film

• Research also reveals the UK's most iconic filming locations



04 August 2026, London – Television programmes and films shot across the UK are playing an increasingly important role in shaping where Britons choose to travel, with destinations featured in shows such as The Traitors, Bridgerton, Rivals and Clarkson’s Farm inspiring a new wave of domestic tourism.



That's according to new research commissioned by Enterprise Mobility, which reveals that two in five UK holidaymakers (40%) have visited a destination after seeing it featured on screen. The trend is particularly fuelled by younger generations, with the figure increasing to 58% among 18–34-year-olds.



The findings come as Ted Lasso returns for its fourth season this week, with Richmond expected to once again attract fans hoping to visit the show's iconic filming locations. Enterprise Mobility's research highlighted that one in eight (13%) 18–34-year-olds said Ted Lasso would inspire them to visit its London filming locations.



One person who knows this first-hand is Stephanie Bloch, who travelled from Seattle to London specifically to visit the filming locations featured in Ted Lasso. Having fallen in love with the Apple TV+ series, Stephanie and her partner built their UK itinerary around exploring Richmond and its iconic filming locations.



Stephanie said:

"We love how a real neighbourhood filming location allows us to experience a show first hand. The idea of actually walking around where they filmed Ted Lasso was a highlight of our UK trip. Having a drink at the Crown & Anchor and strolling down the Richmond high street felt like experiencing the magic of the show first hand.



“As avid sports fans, we loved the concepts the show brought to life. Kindness is a strategy and the "Be curious, not judgmental" and "Believe" messaging brought back a camaraderie that typically doesn't exist in the sports world. Getting to visit Richmond was our way of carrying a bit of that warmth home."



For many, "set-jetting" now goes far beyond casual inspiration – and it is younger travellers who are leading the trend. Nearly four in ten (38%) 18–34-year-olds say they have planned part of a holiday around visiting filming locations, compared with 22% of holidaymakers overall. Two in five (40%) 18–24-year-olds say they have incorporated filming locations into a wider trip, suggesting television and film are increasingly shaping not just where younger Britons travel, but how they plan their holidays.



Set-jetting holidaymakers are also willing to go the extra mile to experience locations they've seen on screen. The average UK holidaymaker would travel more than two and a half hours to visit a filming location, while almost two in five (39%) would spend additional money as part of the trip.



Ryan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Enterprise UK & Ireland, said:



"Film and television are increasingly influencing how people choose where to travel, particularly when it comes to discovering destinations across the UK.



"Our research shows that screen-inspired travel is no longer limited to visiting a famous landmark. For many people, it has become part of how they plan holidays, short breaks and journeys closer to home.



"We're also seeing this reflected in how customers travel. People often choose the flexibility of vehicle rental to explore destinations across the UK, particularly when visiting locations that are harder to reach by public transport or when combining multiple destinations into one trip.



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As part of the research, Enterprise Mobility also identified the UK's most iconic filming locations. London landmarks featured in the James Bond franchise and Alnwick Castle, made famous by the Harry Potter films, jointly topped the list, followed by Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey), Cornwall's coastline (Poldark) and the Scottish Highlands (The Traitors).



The UK's most iconic filming locations, according to the research, are:



• London landmarks (James Bond) – 19%

• Alnwick Castle (Harry Potter) – 19%

• Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey) – 18%

• Cornwall scenery (Poldark) – 16%

• Scottish Highlands (The Traitors) – 15%

• Oxford locations (Inspector Morse) – 12%

• Yorkshire Moors (Wuthering Heights) – 12%

• Notting Hill (Notting Hill) – 12%

• Bath landmarks (Bridgerton) – 11%

• Peak District (Pride and Prejudice) – 10%



Source: Enterprise Mobility / OnePoll, 2026.

ENDS



Notes to Editors

• Research was conducted by OnePoll for Enterprise Mobility among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults who go on holiday. Fieldwork took place between 29 May and 10 June 2026.

• Ryan Johnson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise UK & Ireland, is available for interview.

• Case study Stephanie Bloch may be available for interview, subject to availability. Stephanie travelled from Seattle to London specifically to visit the filming locations featured in Ted Lasso.

• Photography of Stephanie visiting Ted Lasso filming locations in Richmond is available on request.

• Additional survey data is available on request.



About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers.

Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manages a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.



Contact

• Enterprise Mobility Press office

FleishmanHillard UK

emuk@fleishman.com