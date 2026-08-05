A fully booked hotel can still lose thousands every month. Not because demand is not there, but because rooms fall offline without warning, energy haemorrhages from unoccupied rooms and floors, and heating and cooling systems continually fail.



SYMBIoT is the operational intelligence platform for hotels: it sits above existing building systems, identifies faults and energy waste before they affect guests, and moves maintenance from reactive to preventative. Free to pilot. No rip and replace. No upfront commitment.



Hotels across the UK are losing significant revenue every month through building failures, energy waste and maintenance problems they cannot see. SYMBIoT, the operational intelligence platform for hotels, has launched to address exactly that.



A single room taken offline by a building fault costs between £100 and £150 in lost revenue per night. Five rooms unavailable for a week represents up to £5,250 in direct lost revenue before maintenance costs, guest compensation and reputational damage are counted. For most operators, the causes remain invisible until they have already become problems.



Guests never see the boiler room. They only remember waking up in a room that was too hot, too cold, or simply not available. That experience drives the one-star review, the refund request and the decision never to return. SYMBIoT is designed to prevent all three.



"On paper, the hotel is full. In reality, revenue is leaking every day through rooms that are unavailable, uncomfortable, or quietly underperforming," said Naz Khan, Director of SYMBIoT.



"Owners want to maximise revenue, guest experience and room availability. At the heart of achieving all three is a platform that identifies problems before they reach the guest."



SYMBIoT sits as an operational intelligence layer above a hotel's existing building systems, connecting via open protocol without requiring any rip and replace of existing infrastructure. Its AI-assisted diagnostic intelligence identifies the most likely cause and location of a fault before a maintenance team attends site, rather than simply reporting that a problem exists.



During early deployments, the platform identified multiple HVAC and climate faults before they resulted in guest complaints or room downtime, enabling maintenance teams to intervene in advance and keep affected rooms available.



For energy management, SYMBIoT monitors actual room occupancy and operating conditions in real time, reducing energy consumption in unoccupied or low-demand areas. For maintenance, it provides a continuous performance record across all connected building systems, enabling planned intervention and providing an objective evidence base for discussions with contractors and manufacturers.



The platform works across equipment from Samsung, Daikin, Toshiba Carrier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and other manufacturers, protecting operators from vendor lock-in. Beyond air conditioning, it extends to ventilation, hot water, pumps, metering, access control and other building services, providing a single operational view rather than a series of disconnected manufacturer dashboards.



"Hotels have spent years buying smarter equipment. The next challenge is making that equipment work together to improve profitability," added Khan.



FREE OPERATIONAL AUDIT AND PILOT



SYMBIoT is offering a limited number of complimentary operational audits for UK hotel operators at no cost. Using the operator's own data, SYMBIoT will identify where revenue, energy and guest satisfaction are being lost, with no upfront commitment and no cost if the operator is not satisfied with the outcome.



"We are so confident in what the platform delivers that we will fund the pilot entirely. If you are not satisfied with the result, you walk away at no cost. No commitment. No disruption. Just a clear picture of what is costing you," said Khan.

Book a free audit at symbiot.io



Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0htuV50Iy8w&t=3s



About SYMBIoT

SYMBIoT is the operational intelligence platform for hotels. It connects to existing building systems via open protocol, providing AI-assisted diagnostics, occupancy-led energy controls and continuous performance monitoring across HVAC, ventilation, hot water, plant and other building services.



SYMBIoT works across all major equipment manufacturers and does not require rip and replace of existing infrastructure. A free operational audit and pilot is available to qualifying UK hotel operators at symbiot.io.



Notes to editors

The most quotable editorial angle is the gap between what a hotel looks like on a booking platform and what is actually happening operationally. The numbers are compelling: a single room offline at £100 to £150 per night, five rooms for a week at up to £5,250, compounded across a year across a portfolio.



The positioning is deliberately broader than a BMS or building management system. SYMBIoT should be described as the operational intelligence platform for hotels rather than a smart building or HVAC platform. This reflects its scope across equipment failures, energy waste and maintenance performance as three equal pillars.



AI-assisted diagnostic intelligence is the core technical differentiator. The platform identifies the most likely cause and location of a fault, not just the fact that one exists, enabling targeted first-time fixes rather than broad and expensive investigations.



Manufacturer agnostic positioning is relevant for procurement and facilities management titles. The platform works across Samsung, Daikin, Toshiba Carrier and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries systems via open protocol.



Free pilot: a no-cost operational audit and light-touch installation is available to qualifying UK hotel operators. No upfront commitment. No cost if not satisfied.



Pricing: dependent on scope. Return on investment is typically achieved within 12 to 18 months.



Interview available: Naz Khan, Director of SYMBIoT, is available for comment.



Contact: press@symbiot.io