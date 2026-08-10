Boston's AI and HPC systems engineering with Cloudian's S3-compatible, exabyte-scale object storage to give European organisations performance at scale without ceding control of their data.



ST ALBANS, UK. Monday 10th August 2026. Boston Limited, a leading provider of IT infrastructure with a customer-centric co-design model from device to datacentre, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudian, a leader in S3-compatible enterprise object storage. By adding Cloudian HyperStore and the Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform to its AI and HPC systems portfolio, Boston enables customers across EMEA to deploy advanced infrastructure with complete control over where and how their data is stored.



The alliance responds to a shift that is reshaping European infrastructure procurement. As organisations move from AI experimentation into production, the volume of data required for training, fine-tuning, inference and RAG pipelines has grown faster than legacy storage architectures can economically support. At the same time, regulatory pressure from the EU AI Act and tightening data residency requirements across the public sector, financial services, healthcare and defence has made the question of “where data sits and who can compel access to it” a board-level concern rather than a technical footnote.



Together, Boston and Cloudian will deliver integrated, on-premises solutions that address both requirements at once:



• Full data sovereignty. On-premises and air-gapped deployment options keep sensitive datasets, model weights and audit logs inside the customer's own jurisdiction and administrative control.



• Enterprise-grade security. Encryption, secure multi-tenancy, identity and access management, and data object lock mechanisms protect against cybersecurity attacks.



• Engineering-led delivery. Customers gain access to Boston Labs, where solutions can be architected, benchmarked and proof-of-concept tested against their own workloads before deployment.



• Exabyte-scale S3-native storage. Cloudian HyperStore provides a modular architecture that grows non-disruptively at a single site or across multiple sites, managed as one system.



• Validated AI performance. HyperStore has achieved NVIDIA-Certified Storage designation, validated against real-world AI workloads spanning training, fine-tuning, inference, KV cache and RAG pipelines in GPU-accelerated environments.



"Boston shares our belief that infrastructure should never force a trade-off between performance and control. As AI workloads scale and data sovereignty becomes non-negotiable across Europe, this partnership gives customers a way to build cutting-edge AI and HPC environments without compromising on where their data lives or who controls it. Together, we're making sovereign, scalable storage a reality for the organisations building the future of AI."



Carsten Graf, VP Sales EMEA, Cloudian



"For more than thirty years, our job has been to engineer technology around the customer rather than the other way around. Right now, our customers are being asked to scale AI faster than ever while proving exactly where their data resides. Cloudian solves that without compromise: proven S3-compatible storage at exabyte scale, certified for the GPU platforms our customers are already deploying, and entirely under their own control. Combining that with Boston's co-design expertise and the testing capability of Boston Labs means organisations can move from proof of concept to production with confidence in both the performance and the provenance of their data."



Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Limited



About Boston Limited



Trusted for over 30 years and operating in more than 40 countries, Boston Limited is a global provider of co-designed, custom and certified IT systems powering next-generation intelligent infrastructure. Its portfolio spans edge devices, desktops, servers, storage, clusters and reference architectures, delivered through an engineering-led, customer-centric engagement model and available via boston.co.uk.



Boston Limited is division of US-based SourceCode, LLC.



For more information, visit www.boston.co.uk.



About Cloudian



Cloudian is a leader in S3-compatible enterprise object storage, enabling organisations to manage and protect massive volumes of unstructured data on-premises and at the edge. Its HyperStore platform delivers exabyte scalability, industry-leading S3 API compatibility and enterprise-grade security, providing the data foundation for AI, analytics, backup and long-term retention workloads.



For more information, visit www.cloudian.com.