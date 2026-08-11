The UK could be on track for a wave of AI correction recruitment as employers reassess workforce decisions made in response to artificial intelligence and begin rehiring for roles where human expertise remains essential. That’s according to global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.



The trend is already emerging in North America, highlighted by high-profile examples across various industries. Robert Half research found 32% of U.S. hiring managers and 34% of Canadian hiring managers who eliminated a role primarily because of AI later rehired for the same or a similar position. The top factors influencing rehiring were that AI required more human oversight and quality control than expected, the need for relationship management skills and institutional knowledge or context AI can’t replace, and risk or compliance concerns without human expertise.



With North American workforce trends often serving as a bellwether for the UK labour market, employers on this side of the Atlantic could soon face similar correction recruitment activity as businesses refine how AI and people work together.



There are already signs this shift may be taking shape. New Robert Half research found that UK professionals spend nearly one-third (31%) of the time they use generative AI checking accuracy and refining the final deliverables, underscoring the continued importance of human judgement when implementing AI into workflows.



At the same time, the UK labour market is showing signs of renewed momentum. Recent analysis of third-party jobs data by Robert Half found job postings increased between the first and second quarters of 2026 across several sectors, with job postings up 42% in IT between Q1 and Q2, 25% in Logistics, 21% in Utilities and 18% in Manufacturing.



As recruitment activity accelerates, employers that moved too aggressively towards AI-led workforce strategies could find themselves at a disadvantage. The challenge is no longer choosing between technology and talent, but determining the right balance between them.



Greg Scileppi, President, International Talent Solutions, Robert Half, commented:



“The businesses seeing the greatest success with AI are not replacing people but are combining technology with human expertise, judgement, and relationship-building. While AI is creating significant efficiencies, our research shows that human oversight remains essential to ensure accuracy, quality and context.



The UK recruitment market is showing signs of recovery. As confidence returns to the labour market, employers that take a thoughtful approach to integrating AI with human talent will be best positioned to avoid costly hiring corrections and attract and retain the specialist skills they need to gain a competitive edge.”



ENDS



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en