Tokenomics Foundation unites 30 players in AI Economics, Yarken in at the outset



August 12th - Auckland and New York, Yarken the FinOps platform leading the charge to arrest the soaring under-reporting of AI costs in enterprises, today announced it is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s Tokenomics Foundation.



Token spend has become a leading concern for all involved in the rapid adoption of AI. Big Tech vendors from the US, China and around the world develop and launch new models, harnesses and AI processes, which rack up token consumption, at a pace never before seen.



The Tokenomics Foundation’s mission brings industry leaders together to develop open frameworks and best practices to measure the cost and the value organizations receive back from their AI investments. Shared, vendor-neutral standards will help AI users compare costs, govern investment, and make confident decisions.



Yarken’s deep expertise in both IT Financial Operations and Technology Business Management, or TBM, places it at the heart of the Tokenomics debate. The Linux Foundation’s not-for-profit leadership in open source operating systems, cloud computing, networking, hardware and AI, a total of 800 open source projects to date, is perfect to lead this new pan-industry initiative.



Yarken founder and CEO, Ravi Kuppan, recognised the challenge facing enterprises today and the work ahead for the foundation and Yarken; “We are honoured to join up with 30 of our peers on the vital work of creating a vendor-neutral roadmap for future AI value. AI has truly redefined how enterprises look at their business and operating models. Every day our fast-growing teams see the risk and rewards this brings.”



Yarken joins other leading players such as Accenture, BNY, Broadcom, Calero, Cast.ai, DoiT, Finout, Flexera, GoDaddy, Greenpixie, Hitachi, IBM, JPMorganChase, Kion, Lenovo, Nebius, North Cloud, Oracle, Pay-i, Pointfive, Revenium, SAP, ServiceNow, SHI, Stacklet, Vantage, WWT and XOsphere.



Kuppan added ”Connecting token consumption with business value is essential. By creating clear frameworks to measure both cost and value, organisations can make more informed decisions about their AI investments and continuously track them as they evolve.



The Linux Foundation’s leadership on tokenomics is an important industry landmark at this stage. Yarken’s vision of dealing with all AI activities as fully-costed business inputs aligns perfectly. We are excited to help define the business value and governance needed as AI drives radical change in management best-practices and business planning.”



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ABOUT YARKEN

Yarken unites TBM and FinOps in one platform, giving enterprises complete visibility across cloud, SaaS, infrastructure, and AI spend. Built for CIOs, IT finance leaders, FinOps, and TBM teams who need one source of truth to move faster, invest smarter, and stay on top of the wave of technology change

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