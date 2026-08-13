Leeds, U.K.,12 August 2026 - Radar Healthcare announced the acquisition of Cemplicity, a patient experience and patient-reported outcomes platform.



The acquisition brings together two complementary healthcare technology businesses with a shared commitment to safer care, better experiences, better outcomes and measurable improvement. Radar Healthcare supports health and care organisations with quality, risk, compliance, incident, audit and action management analytics, as well as patient information and digital consent.





Cemplicity adds established capabilities in patient-reported experience measures (“PREMs”), patient-reported outcome measures (“PROMs”), real-time patient feedback, shared decision-making insights, surgical site inspection surveillance, service recovery feedback and post-care outcomes.



This transaction builds on Radar Healthcare’s recent acquisition of EIDO Healthcare, a provider of digital consent and patient information solutions, further expanding Radar Healthcare’s ability to support healthcare organisations across quality, safety, patient engagement, informed consent and measurable improvement.



Together, Radar Healthcare and Cemplicity will help healthcare organisations connect the patient voice, patient experience and outcomes with the governance and improvement workflows needed to identify risks earlier, intervene sooner, reduce avoidable harm and continuously improve patient outcomes through evidence-based action.



Radar Healthcare is backed by Marlin Equity Partners, providing additional expertise and support as the business continues to invest in its platform, people and customer success capabilities.



Edward Bellamy at Radar Healthcare said: "Radar Healthcare and Cemplicity share a clear purpose: helping healthcare organisations improve quality, deliver safer care, enhance patient experiences and achieve better outcomes. Cemplicity brings deep expertise in patient experience, patient-reported outcomes and real-time patient insight, which strongly complements Radar Healthcare’s quality, risk, compliance and improvement platform. Together, we can help customers connect what patients are experiencing with the workflows needed to act on that insight and drive meaningful improvement."



Blaik Wilson at Cemplicity said: "Cemplicity has always focused on helping healthcare teams understand experience and outcomes from the patient perspective. Joining Radar Healthcare gives us an exciting opportunity to build on that work, extend our impact and support more organisations in using patient-reported insight to improve care. We look forward to working with the Radar Healthcare team on this next chapter."



Customers will continue to receive the same service, support and product access they rely on today. Over time, Radar Healthcare and Cemplicity will collaborate to explore opportunities to connect patient experience, patient-reported outcomes, quality, safety, risk and improvement workflows to create additional value for customers.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Radar Healthcare



Radar Healthcare empowers health and social care organisations to make a meaningful impact on patient safety, quality of care and compliance. By blending digital innovation with real-world healthcare expertise, Radar Healthcare enables providers to not only meet regulatory standards but to actively spot trends, prevent incidents, and drive continuous improvement. Designed with flexibility and adaptability in mind, and with a deep understanding of the daily challenges in health and care, Radar Healthcare is dedicated to evolving alongside the industry, delivering a system that is valued for its role in shaping safer, more effective care. For more information, please visit www.radarhealthcare.com.



About Cemplicity



Cemplicity helps healthcare organisations capture, analyse and act on patient experience and patient-reported outcome data. Its platform supports PREMs, PROMs, real-time patient feedback, clinical pathway insight, service recovery and outcome



measurement across healthcare settings. For more information, please visit



www.cemplicity.com.



Media contact



media@radarhealthcare.com