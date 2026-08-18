Women form closer same-sex friendships with colleagues than men do, according to new research from Durham University Business School.



The researchers found women were more likely to befriend a friend of a friend, creating larger workplace cliques and friendship groups. These friend of a friend relationships were more likely to be reciprocated and with other women. Men, by contrast, tended not to form friend of a friend work friendships, which suggests they make friends with people they see they can benefit from being close to.



These findings come from research by Andrew Parker, Professor in Leadership at Durham University Business School, alongside colleagues from William and Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Università della Svizzera Italiana, who wanted to understand how female friendships differed compared to male friendships in the workplace.



To do so, the researchers conducted a longitudinal study on almost 150 employees , following their first ten months within the organisation. Over this period , workers were asked numerous questions at four points in time around the friendships they had made.



The results showed that female workers were much more likely to create tighter connections in the workplace with other women, which suggests they focused less on what they could get out of the relationship, and more just on the friendship.



Men, on the other hand, appeared to be more selective in their friendships, having specific one-to-one friendships with other men in their workplace – especially when they see that relationship as beneficial to their goals.



"Creating friendships at work is vital for employee morale, support and also productivity – with studies showing that people who have a close friendship at work are more likely to be engaged in their work, more productive and more innovative," says Professor Parker.



"However, our research shows that the impact of friendships at work differs when it comes to men and women," says Professor Parker. "In fact, our research shows that female friendships are often contributing to the stability of an organization, whereas men's friendships are more focused on their own benefits."



The researchers say that how women and men see workplace relationships could be contributing towards the gender pay gap – with women's friendships offering less networking, resources and influence, whilst men's friendships are likely seeing them receive preferential treatment, given the intentionality of those friendships.



The researchers suggest that organisations should try to increase the opportunities that all workers have to network and improve their relationships with everyone in the company – so that everyone has an equal opportunity to build friendships with people for mutually beneficial opportunities.



The research was published in the journal Social Networks.



If you would be interested in reading the research paper, or speaking with Professor Parker, please contact Peter Remon at BlueSky Education – peter@bluesky-pr.com / +44 (0) 77 235 228 30.