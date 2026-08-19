The HR Consultant Who Doesn't Wear a Grey Suit and Wales Just Noticed



Wales based Lighthouse HR founder shortlisted as a finalist at the HR in Wales Awards 2026, proving plain English and personality can outperform corporate jargon.



Ann Rowley doesn't look, sound, or run her business like a typical HR consultant and that's precisely why the industry has taken note.



The founder of Lighthouse HR, a Cardiff-based HR consultancy for small and medium-sized businesses, has been named a finalist in the Individual Impact category at the HR in Wales Awards 2026, held at the Marriott Hotel, Cardiff. She was shortlisted from 98 entries alongside some of the biggest names in Welsh HR, judged by an independent panel including Lesley Richards, founder of the HR in Wales Awards and former head of the CIPD in Wales, Louise Price of Hugh James, and Mera Mann of Human Resourcing.



Rowley founded Lighthouse HR after 20 years leading HR for businesses of all sizes and working within major HR providers, growing frustrated watching business owners get bamboozled by legal jargon, inflated fees, and advice that felt anything but human.



"People often expect HR to be cold and full of legal jargon. I think it should be the complete opposite. My job is to help businesses solve problems, protect their people, and make employment law understandable. If we can have a laugh along the way, even better," said Rowley.



Lighthouse HR was built on a simple premise: honest, practical HR support delivered in plain English, from someone who talks like a real person rather than a policy handbook. Rowley describes the business as "your friend in the dark" because running a business, she says, can feel like wandering through a haunted house wondering what's around the next corner.



It's an unconventional pitch for an industry built on grey suits and small print, and one that appears to be resonating. Hard to miss in a room, too: Rowley's hair is as red as the Welsh flag, a fitting match for a founder who's built her reputation on standing out rather than blending in.



Alongside the award recognition, she has grown the business by 400% in the first six months all while remaining known for her sci-fi collection, Star Trek tattoos, and a firm belief that most business problems are easier to solve with a decent piece of cheese.



Human HR in a world of AI and elaborate responses. Ann said nothing makes up for lived experience and relationships all come down to the ability to relate to each other human to human.



“ I understand that my clients make more than money, they create belonging, they help communities thrive, they help individuals that had never been recognized before feel empowered professionally. They tell a joke in a boardroom that made someone’s mood lift when nothing else would. Yes they make money but they make so much more than just that."



Lighthouse HR works with micro and small businesses across Wales and the UK, offering HR support on everything from your disciplinary and dismissals to day-to-day compliance without the legal jargon or the corporate price tag.



About Lighthouse HR



Lighthouse HR is a Cardiff-based HR consultancy supporting micro and small businesses across Wales and the UK. Founded by Ann Rowley, the business delivers practical, plain-English HR support designed to protect people and solve problems without corporate jargon or inflated fees.



So that means Ann Rowley MD at Lighthouse HR has officially won:



SME - Emerging HR Consultancy MD of the Year 2026 (Wales): Ann Rowley

SME - Sustainable Growth Excellence Award 2026 - Wales

SME - Best Emerging HR Consultancy 2026 - South Wales

These will be announced this month



Ann is a finalist for SBA – Female Entrepreneur of the year (to be announced in December) and Ann was finalist in the Individual Impact category for the HR in Wales awards.



Founder Contact Ann Rowley Managing Director, Lighthouse HR Ann@lighthousehrsbe.co.uk 07890 744078



Publicist Sian Gunney hello@siangunney.com