The Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation has made its annual Best Published Paper award, for publications in the past three years that have made a significant contribution to the growing body of scholarship around social evaluations – including concepts such as legitimacy, status, reputation and trust. The outright winner of Best Published Paper was Caleb Bernacchio, the Legendre-Soulé Chair in Business Ethics at Loyola University in New Orleans for “Business and the Ethics of Recognition”, published in the Journal of Business Ethics, which sets out a novel case for recognition as an underappreciated concept in business ethics.



‘Given the exceptionally strong field, the judges also wanted to award two runner-up prizes and to recognise three additional shortlisted papers,’ said Rupert Younger, Director of the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, and a Senior Research Fellow at Worcester College, Oxford. ‘All the papers awarded were of exceptional quality, bringing novel insights and perspectives on how ethical frames and social evaluations influence decision making and impact organisational performance.





The runners-up were Anastasiya Zavyalova, Rice University, for her paper “Stigmatization by an Authoritarian Government: Russian NGOs Under the 2012 Foreign Agents Law”, published in ASQ; and Anna Kim at McGill University for ““Harambee! A Triadic Perspective on Social Impact: Organizations, Evaluators, and Target Beneficiaries in Kenya”, also published in ASQ.



The other recognised publications were Carissa Veliz (Oxford) and Carlo Cordasco (Manchester) for "Self-Esteem and Technological Unemployment: Should We Halt AI to Protect Meaningful Work?” (Journal of Business Ethics); Milo Wang (ASU) and Christopher Steele (Alberta) for "From Foe to Friend: Exploring State-Led Destigmatization” (ASQ); and Christian Hampel (Imperial) and Elena Dalpiaz (USI) for “When hype collides with morality: How entrepreneurial framing affects the behavior and legitimacy of hyped ventures” (Journal of Business Venturing).





The winner receives £1,000 and a funded trip to Oxford to attend the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation’s annual Reputation Symposium in August.



The judges were – from Oxford Saïd – Rupert Younger, Alan Morrison, Intesa Sanpaolo Professor of Business, Ethics and Finance Law, and Juliane Reinecke, Professor of Management Studies; and from Michigan Ross, Michael Jensen, Professor of Strategy and an International Research Fellow with the Centre for Corporate Reputation.



The initial shortlist was compiled from over 1,000 papers by Lorenzo Maulini, a doctoral candidate at the Centre.



ENDS



Notes for Editors



For information or to speak with a Saïd Business School representative about the awards contact Adam at adam@bluesky-pr.com



For extra information about the awards see www.sbs.ox.ac.uk/research/centres-and-initiatives/oxford-uni... under “Events and awards”.







About the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation

The Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation is home to social evaluations research at the University of Oxford. The Centre explores how organisations approach and engage with social evaluations focused on reputation, status, celebrity, legitimacy, stigma and trust. The Centre is also the academic lead for Oxford’s Corporate Affairs Academy which convenes corporate affairs professionals from around the world in Oxford each year to discuss themes affecting the function and emerging best practice. https://www.sbs.ox.ac.uk/research/centres-and-initiatives/ox...