PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 26 August 2026



Thriving in midlife



At the menopause, many women notice that their changing body is affecting their physical and mental health. While some find medical approaches helpful to ease troublesome menopausal symptoms, others prefer to take a more holistic approach.



In the Summer 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Rebecca Hall, advanced nurse practitioner (menopause), looks at how women can learn to thrive at midlife by making changes to their daily lives, rather than struggle with hot flushes, mood swings, joint pain and other menopausal symptoms. She outlines simple lifestyle changes that can help women to keep cool, sleep better, remain fit and strong, eat well and improve their mental wellbeing.



“Many women struggle with their changing body around the time of the menopause,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Their energy levels may drop, their joints ache, they can’t sleep properly, and they may gain weight much more easily or around their waist for the first time in their life. Making small but effective lifestyle changes can have a significant impact.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Summer 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include testosterone at the menopause, discussing the menopause with a GP, and all about ovarian cancer, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).







Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 27 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.

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NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; A man’s guide to the menopause; The menopause: what your family should know; Who can’t take HRT?; Vitamins at the menopause; CBT, systemic psychotherapy and mindfulness; Understanding osteoarthritis.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets. Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.