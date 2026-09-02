Blue Ocean Strategy marks 20th anniversary with enhanced edition featuring NVIDIA, Taylor Swift



Global strategy bestseller returns with new cases and fresh insights for today’s business landscape.

Fontainebleau (France), Singapore, San Francisco (US), Abu Dhabi (UAE): Twenty years after it changed the way organisations think about competition and growth, Blue Ocean Strategy, by INSEAD Professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, returns in an enhanced edition that brings its pioneering framework into the age of AI.



First published in 2005, the global phenomenon has sold more than 4 million copies, been published in a record-breaking 49 languages and become a bestseller across five continents. It introduced a fundamentally different approach to strategic success: Rather than competing head-to-head in crowded markets, organisations can create new, uncontested market spaces – or “blue oceans” – where they can unlock new demand and pursue growth.



Now marking its 20th anniversary, this edition of Blue Ocean Strategy is enhanced with:

• A new preface by the authors, with highlights and insights from Blue Ocean Strategy's enduring impact on business and why the rise of AI only reinforces the importance of this groundbreaking work



• "Nvidia's Market-Creating Blue Ocean Moves" case study, on how the company created a series of blue oceans across the semiconductor and AI industries and became one of the most valuable companies in the world



• "Taylor Swift's Blue Ocean Strategic Moves" case study, on the strategies Swift used to stand out and succeed in the crowded red ocean of the music industry as well as establish herself as a major force in the broader entertainment industry



• Curated list of over 50 blue ocean cases spread across diverse industries that expand far beyond those in the original version, offering up even more resources for creating and capturing blue oceans



Professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne observe: “The need for organisations to create new market space has never been greater. In a world being reshaped by rapid technological change and heightened competition, Blue Ocean Strategy offers a way for organisations to look beyond existing industry boundaries, create new demand and unlock new possibilities for growth.”



Blue Ocean Strategy has grown from a business book into a global body of research, teaching and practice. Its ideas and pedagogical materials have been adopted by over 3,000 universities around the world, while the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute continues to advance research into strategy, innovation and market creation.

Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, says, “Blue Ocean Strategy is a powerful example of how rigorous INSEAD research can reshape global leadership. Twenty years after Chan and Renée first introduced it, the mindset and toolkit are in many ways even more relevant to the challenges and opportunities facing business today, as it helps leaders worldwide approach new business development in an age of rapid change and disruption.”



In 2023, Professors Kim and Mauborgne were honoured as two of the four leading thinkers in the 100 years of Harvard Business Review’s publication for the global impact of their far-reaching body of research and ideas. In 2019, Professors Kim and Mauborgne were named the world’s most influential management thinkers by Thinkers50, and have featured on the Thinkers50 ranking since 2003.



Their landmark book will help you chart a bold new path into the future. Consider the enhanced Blue Ocean Strategy an indispensable guide to creating uncontested market space – and making the competition irrelevant.

For more information, visit the Blue Ocean Strategy website. The Blue Ocean Strategy, Enhanced Edition is available for purchase here.



About the authors

W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne are professors of strategy at INSEAD an co-directors of the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute. They are the authors of the global bestseller Blue Ocean Strategy, recognised as one of the most iconic and impactful strategy books ever written.



Blue Ocean Strategy, with over four million copies sold, is being published in a record-breaking forty-nine languages and is a bestseller across five continents. They are also the authors of the New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller Blue Ocean Shift and the USA Today bestseller Beyond Disruption (2023).



Kim and Mauborgne have published numerous articles in top academic and managerial journals, and are the recipients of numerous academic awards.



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For more information, please email Lucy Whytock at lucy@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 1582797940