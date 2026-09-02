I’m thrilled to be joining Hayward Wright at such an exciting stage in the firm’s growth journey.

Accountancy and advisory group Hayward Wright has appointed Mia Mahoney as its new Business Development Manager as the firm continues to invest in its national growth strategy.



Based at the firm’s Birmingham office, Mahoney will support business development activity across the UK, working closely with Hayward Wright’s advisers and leadership team to build new relationships, strengthen existing partnerships and support businesses with the firm’s growing range of accountancy and advisory services.



Mia joins Hayward Wright from international law firm Gowling WLG, where she was part of the national clients and markets team.



The appointment follows a period of sustained growth for Hayward Wright. Over the past 12 months, the firm has made a series of key acquisitions, including Wharfside Accountancy in Birmingham and expanded into Yorkshire through a merger with Leeds-based Auker Rhodes, extending the firm’s presence beyond the Midlands for the first time.



The appointment further strengthens Hayward Wright’s commitment to investing in people and expanding its national presence as demand for proactive accountancy and business advisory support continues to grow.



Mia Mahoney, business development manager, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Hayward Wright at such an exciting stage in the firm’s growth journey. The business has an outstanding reputation for delivering advice that genuinely helps clients achieve their ambitions. I’m looking forward to building new relationships with clients, professionals, and organisations across Birmingham and the wider region, and helping more businesses discover the value that Hayward Wright can bring.”



Alistair Hayward-Wright, director and head of acquisitions, added: “Mia’s appointment is another important step in our growth strategy. As we continue to expand through organic growth and acquisition, we are investing in talented people who share our values and our ambition. Mia brings excellent experience from the professional services sector and will play a key role in strengthening our business development activity while supporting the continued growth of our Birmingham office. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”





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Press contact:

Alex Footman, Director, Stephen Alexander

Email: alex@stephen-alexander.com

Tel: 07514 247 537





Notes to editors:

Hayward Wright is a leading accountancy and advisory firm that works with owner-managed businesses and individuals across a range of sectors. They provide the full suite of accountancy and business advisory services from tax advice to strategy formulation, and payroll to company secretarial services. The firm operates across the Midlands and Yorkshire, taking a proactive, client-focused approach, priding itself on being about more than just numbers. You can find out more about Hayward Wright here: www.haywardwright.co.uk.