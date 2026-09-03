Nabeeth Wine & Spirits, the UK importer dedicated to Palestinian wines and drinks, has launched its new online shop, making a curated collection of Palestinian wines available for delivery directly to consumers across the UK.

Founded by Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan and wine professional Anna Patrowicz, Nabeeth was created with a simple ambition: to give Palestinian wine the place and visibility it deserves within the UK wine landscape, and to introduce drinkers to the diversity of wines being made across Palestine.

The new online shop brings together bottles from producers including Cremisan, Taybeh, Ashkar and Jascala, offering UK consumers an opportunity to discover wines shaped by distinctive landscapes, Mediterranean climates, local grape varieties and a new generation of winemakers exploring the identity of Palestinian wine.

For Kattan, whose work as a chef has long centred on telling the stories of Palestine through its food, wine is another expression of land, memory and place.

“Palestinian wine tells a story that deserves to be tasted,” says Kattan. “Behind every bottle are people, vineyards, landscapes and generations of knowledge. Nabeeth is about creating a space for those stories in the UK and allowing people to discover Palestine through what grows from its land.”

Nabeeth works directly with its producers, importing and distributing their wines in the UK and building relationships with restaurants, sommeliers, independent retailers and the wider wine community. The launch of the online shop marks the next stage in that journey, allowing individual wine drinkers to explore the portfolio directly for the first time.

Anna Patrowicz, co-founder of Nabeeth and a WSET Diploma wine professional, says: “There is a real curiosity among wine drinkers today about places and varieties they have not encountered before. Palestinian wines can surprise people. They have their own character and sense of place, and part of our work at Nabeeth is giving people the opportunity to approach them first and foremost as wines — to open a bottle, taste it and discover where it comes from.”

Wine has been part of the Palestinian landscape for millennia. Across the hills around Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah and further north, vines continue to grow on ancient agricultural terraces, alongside olive and fig trees. Today, Palestinian winemakers are drawing on that deep-rooted relationship with the land while developing their own contemporary expressions of place — working with both international varieties and local grapes whose stories are only beginning to reach wine drinkers beyond Palestine.

For Nabeeth, bringing these wines to the UK is therefore about more than expanding a range. It is about giving drinkers access to a living wine culture — and allowing Palestine to be encountered through its vineyards, its winemakers and the bottles they produce.

The Nabeeth online shop is now live, with wines available for delivery across the UK.

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

Nabeeth Wine & Spirits Ltd is a UK-based importer and distributor specialising in Palestinian wines and drinks. It was founded by Palestinian chef and author Fadi Kattan and wine professional Anna Patrowicz.

The current portfolio represents producers from across Palestine and includes Cremisan, Taybeh, Ashkar and Jascala.

For further information, interviews or high-resolution photography:

Nabeeth Wine & Spirits Ltd Email: info@nabeeth.co.uk Online shop: https://shop.nabeeth.co.uk/⁠�

For interview requests with Fadi Kattan: Email: Pr@fadikattan.com