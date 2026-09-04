The global car rental industry is moving rapidly towards a digital future.



Customers increasingly expect less paperwork, fewer queues, greater flexibility and the ability to manage their rental directly from their mobile device.



But there is a much bigger question facing thousands of car rental companies:



**IS YOUR RENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM READY TO TAKE YOU DIGITAL?**



On **7 November 2026**, a new technology platform called **Hannk** will be officially unveiled to the international car rental industry.



Hannk has been developed around a simple principle: digital rental should not mean adding another isolated piece of technology to an increasingly complicated collection of systems.



Instead, the customer, vehicle, rental operation and technologies surrounding the rental should be capable of working together as one connected digital ecosystem.



Hannk calls this **The True Digital Rental Experience.**



### DIGITAL RENTAL IS MORE THAN KEYLESS ENTRY



The car rental technology market has changed dramatically.



Operators can now invest in keyless vehicle access, telematics, digital identification, electronic rental agreements, vehicle inspections, payment technologies and numerous other solutions.



Each solves an important part of the problem.



But the customer experiences **one rental**.



Hannk has therefore been designed around the complete rental journey rather than one individual piece of technology.



Importantly, Hannk has not been developed to replace the Rental Management Systems already used by car rental companies.



Quite the opposite.



### YOUR RMS SHOULD REMAIN AT THE HEART OF YOUR BUSINESS



Rental Management Systems perform a critical role within car rental operations.



Hannk believes operators should not have to abandon the software and processes they already know and trust simply because they want to move towards digital rental.



Hannk has therefore been designed to connect with Rental Management Systems, allowing the RMS to remain at the heart of the rental operation while Hannk provides the connected digital rental ecosystem around it.



This creates an important new consideration for every car rental company reviewing its technology strategy:



**IS YOUR RENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM READY TO TAKE YOU DIGITAL?**



As the industry moves towards increasingly automated and connected rentals, the question may no longer simply be:



**“What can my Rental Management System do today?”**



It may increasingly become:



**“What can my Rental Management System connect me to tomorrow?”**



For Rental Management System producers, compatibility with platforms such as Hannk could provide an opportunity to significantly extend the digital capabilities available to their customers without independently developing every technology required to create a complete digital rental ecosystem.



For rental companies, the proposition is equally important:



**KEEP THE RMS YOU TRUST. TAKE YOUR RENTAL BUSINESS DIGITAL.**



### TECHNOLOGY SHOULD DO MORE THAN COST MONEY



Hannk is also challenging another long-established assumption within rental technology.



Technology is normally considered a cost.



Hannk believes digital rental technology should have the potential to become a **revenue generator**.



The platform will introduce **up to five additional opportunities for rental companies to generate revenue from individual rentals**.



This creates the potential for the financial benefits generated through the Hannk ecosystem to offset the cost of the technology — and potentially turn digital rental into an additional source of revenue.



Exactly how this works will be revealed as part of the Hannk launch.



### BEFORE MAKING YOUR NEXT TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT, THERE IS SOMETHING WORTH SEEING



Many rental companies are currently evaluating investments in telematics, keyless vehicle access and other digital technologies.



Hannk believes operators should look beyond individual technologies and consider the complete digital journey.



Keyless entry can unlock a vehicle.



Telematics can connect a vehicle.



Digital identification can identify a customer.



Rental software can manage a booking.



But the bigger opportunity comes when these technologies become part of **one connected rental experience**.



That is what Hannk intends to demonstrate on **7 November 2026**.



### YOUR BRAND. THEIR DIGITAL RENTAL EXPERIENCE.



Hannk has also been built around another fundamental principle:



The technology should not become more important than the rental company's brand.



The customer relationship belongs to the rental company.



Hannk has therefore been designed so that the digital rental experience can be delivered around the operator's own brand.



**YOUR BRAND. THEIR DIGITAL RENTAL EXPERIENCE.**



The customer receives the convenience of digital rental.



The operator retains its identity and customer relationship.



And the Rental Management System remains at the heart of the rental company's operation.



### WHAT HAPPENS ON 7 NOVEMBER?



The complete Hannk proposition will be officially unveiled to the international car rental industry on **7 November 2026** at an industry conference in Glasgow, Scotland.



Further technology integrations, strategic collaborations and commercial developments will be announced ahead of the launch.



Hannk is deliberately not revealing everything yet.



The platform has been designed to address considerably more than vehicle access. It has been built around the complete digital rental journey and the commercial opportunities that journey can create for rental companies.



For car rental operators considering where their technology investment should go next, **7 November may therefore be a date worth putting in the diary.**



And for the software companies powering those operators, another question may become increasingly important:



**WHEN YOUR CUSTOMERS ARE READY TO GO DIGITAL, WILL YOUR SOFTWARE BE READY TO TAKE THEM THERE?**



**Hannk launches 7 November 2026.**



**Before you invest in the next piece of car rental technology, see what comes next.**



ABOUT HANNK



Hannk is a technology platform created to deliver a connected digital rental experience for the global car rental industry.



Rather than replacing the Rental Management Systems and technologies already used by car rental companies, Hannk has been designed to connect with them — bringing the customer, rental operation, vehicle and supporting technologies together within a digital ecosystem.



YOUR BRAND. THEIR DIGITAL RENTAL EXPERIENCE.



Hannk officially launches on 7 November 2026.



For further information visit hannk.com.



MEDIA CONTACT



Hannk Ltd

Email: sales@hannk.com

Telephone: 07815622253

Media interviews, technology demonstrations and further information are available on request.