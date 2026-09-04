A grandfather who spent his first three years hidden in an attic before growing up in a notorious home for Birmingham boys has revealed his extraordinary story of survival in a new memoir.







Patrick “Paddy” Fox, 75, tells his life story in Six Hail Marys and a Bag of Chips. The book, which took two years to write, follows his journey from secrecy and neglect to a loving family. Its title reflects some of his most evocative memories.







Paddy was one of thousands of children cared for by Father Hudson’s Homes, a Catholic organisation that looked after vulnerable youngsters in Birmingham and the surrounding area during the 1950s and 60s. In 1998, priest, Father Eric Taylor was jailed for seven years for 18 counts of sexual assault of boys at the home. He died in prison in 2001.







In his book, Paddy recalls pushing Father Taylor away. This comes after he had already become a victim to abuse elsewhere in the home.







He recalls friends who protected him, relatives he later discovered, and the resilience that carried him through.











Paddy said: “This book is for thousands of kids around the world. I’m telling their story as well as mine. I had to get it right. I had to be totally honest, raw and open my heart and really make people feel the pain we went through.”











Paddy writes candidly about the shame instilled by a strict Catholic upbringing, including confusion and insecurity he felt growing up around intimacy with no guidance. He hopes his honesty will help other former “homes kids” feel less alone.







Publisher Marcia M Spence said she was “deeply inspired” by the book’s early chapters. “Paddy’s story is raw, funny, heartbreaking and uplifting. His honesty and resilience speak loudly through every page.”







Paddy spent his first three years hidden in an attic before being taken into care. Records he accessed decades later described him as severely neglected and unable to walk. His childhood was dominated by strict nuns, loneliness and fear, though he remembers rare moments of kindness.







As a teenager he was thrown out of a working men’s home and became homeless, sleeping rough in areas including Moseley Village and Stratford Road. He stole food to survive and says the experience led to later views on foster care and preparing young people for real life.







Paddy became a successful businessman in later life. His company Lights Out Productions which manufactures component handling systems has been running for more than 40 years.







After divorce from his first wife, his life changed when he met Erica, now his wife of around 30 years.







Paddy said he is “surprised and delighted” to have come this far as a self‑taught writer. “I never thought I’d write a book. I just told the truth. If my story reaches someone who’s been through something similar, I want them to know they’re not alone.”







“I started life in an attic and ended up with a family I never knew existed. I’ve been lucky, unlucky, stupid, brave, scared and blessed. But I survived — and I hope my story helps someone else survive too.”















Six Hail Marys and a Bag of Chips is published by Marcia M Publishing House.











It’s available here:







Great British Book Shop



Link: https://www.thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk/products/six-hail-...







Signed copies are available through Marcia M Publishing House Store



Link: https://marcia-m-publishing-house.sumupstore.com/product/six...















ISBN: 9781067659059



ENDS



For more information,email Linda@nurturemedia.co.uk





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