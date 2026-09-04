Visitor numbers up 23 per cent year-on-year, expanding distribution and the appointment of Dan Simmons as Sales Director mark an accelerating year for the English sparkling wine pioneer.



Ditchling, Sussex — 04/09/26: Ridgeview Wine Estate has appointed Dan Simmons as Sales Director as the Sussex producer accelerates growth across retail and hospitality, and at its home in the South Downs, where visitor numbers rose 23 per cent year-on-year over the summer.



One of the pioneers of English sparkling wine, Ridgeview is building on more than three decades of winemaking with a sharper commercial focus, a growing market presence and sustained investment in the experience at the estate.



Matt Gayler, Chief Operating Officer at Ridgeview, said:

“We are building quickly, which is testament to the team. Ridgeview has thirty years behind it, exceptional wines and world-class facilities here in Sussex, and our commitment to quality keeps the wines at the forefront of everything we do. Our job now is to put those wines in front of a great many more people, in the bars and restaurants where they are already earning their place, and here at the estate where they are made. That is where all the energy is going. There is a lot happening across the business, from growing UK distribution to real investment in the experience here in Sussex. We are proud of where we are today and we are incredibly excited for the future.”



Strengthening the commercial team

Dan Simmons joined Ridgeview as Sales Director on 24 August, bringing extensive drinks industry experience from global spirits companies Bacardi and Brown-Forman and most recently, luxury tea brand JING Tea.

His appointment comes as Ridgeview expands its presence across retail and hospitality and deepens its commercial partnerships, with a focus on making its wines more available to consumers while building long-term value for the brand.



Dan Simmons, UK Sales Director at Ridgeview, said:

“Having lived most of my life in Sussex, I’ve always been an advocate of Ridgeview and have watched the brand build an outstanding reputation for quality while playing such an important role in the story of English sparkling wine. The category has real momentum, and Ridgeview is exceptionally well placed to capitalise on this across every channel. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience of building premium brands and strong customer partnerships to support the next stage of Ridgeview’s growth.”



More than the bottle

Alongside distribution growth, Ridgeview is investing in the experience that surrounds its wines. At its home in the South Downs, the estate continues to develop its Cellar Door, Rows & Vine restaurant, tours, tastings and events programme, creating more reasons for visitors to experience Ridgeview in the place where its wines are made.



That investment is translating into measurable growth. Recorded visits across Ridgeview’s hospitality experiences rose 23 per cent year-on-year during the summer peak in July and August. Private tours and group experiences have grown particularly strongly, with attendance up 68 per cent between April and August compared with the same period in 2025, while visits to Rows & Vine, the estate’s restaurant, increased by 11 per cent.



The figures reflect a growing appetite to experience Ridgeview beyond the bottle, as the estate develops as a destination for English wine, food and hospitality. It is an ambition that runs alongside the winemaking itself: to build on a reputation for exceptional traditional-method English sparkling wine while creating a distinctive English brand centred on bringing people together.



Thirty years of winemaking

At the heart of that growth is the wine. Led by Head Winemaker Simon Roberts, named IWSC International Winemaker of the Year in 2018 and the first English producer to take the title, Ridgeview continues the approach to quality established by the Roberts family when the estate was founded in 1995.



Simon Roberts, Head Winemaker at Ridgeview, said:

“The wines we are making now are some of the best we have ever made, and I am as excited in our next harvest, our 31st, as I was in the first. 2026 will be another exceptional vintage for Southern England, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of producing the highest quality sparkling wine.”



ENDS

About Ridgeview Wine Estate

Founded in 1995 in Ditchling, Sussex, at the foot of the South Downs, Ridgeview is one of the pioneers of English sparkling wine and has spent more than 30 years producing award-winning traditional-method wines from grapes grown across southern England.

Led by Head Winemaker Simon Roberts, Ridgeview produces a collection of English sparkling wines including its signature Bloomsbury, Cavendish and Fitzrovia Rosé, alongside premium limited-release and single-vintage wines.



Ridgeview wines have received international recognition throughout the estate’s history and are served and sold across leading restaurants, hotels and retailers in the UK and internationally. The estate is also home to its Cellar Door, Rows & Vine restaurant, and a programme of vineyard tours, wine tastings, and dining events, welcoming visitors to experience English wine at its source.



Selected recognition

Ridgeview Bloomsbury NV — The Wine Society, Wine Champion 2026

Ridgeview Bloomsbury NV — Official wine for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee

Ridgeview Fitzrovia Rosé — Official wine served at Buckingham Palace for Barack Obama’s State Banquet

Ridgeview Blanc de Blancs — Served at King Charles’ first state banquet

Ridgeview Rosé de Noirs — Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, Platinum

Decanter World Wine Awards — Best International Sparkling Wine 2010

Simon Roberts — IWSC International Winemaker of the Year 2018, the first English producer to win



Media enquiries

Tina Connolly

Marketing Consultant, Ridgeview Wine Estate

tina@ridgeview.co.uk

High-resolution photography, bottle shots and further information are available on request.