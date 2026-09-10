Dampsafe combines practical delivery with a real understanding of the people living in the homes it serves.

FOR RELEASE ON 10 SEPTEMBER 2026



Former Ordnance Survey Executive Board Member and Senior Civil Servant brings governance, public-sector and commercial experience to the specialist damp and mould contractor.



DORSET, UK: Dampsafe, the specialist damp and mould contractor supporting social landlords and principal contractors in occupied homes, has appointed Andrew Loveless as Executive Chairman.



Andrew will work with Managing Director Angela Taylor and the leadership team to strengthen governance, strategy, commercial development and partnerships as Dampsafe enters its next stage of responsible growth.



The appointment comes as housing providers face increasing expectations around damp and mould investigation, remediation, evidence and resident communication. Dampsafe has built its service around practical delivery in occupied homes, structured photographic reporting and clear escalation where treatment alone will not resolve the underlying concern.



Andrew previously served as a Senior Civil Servant and Executive Board Member at Ordnance Survey. His career also includes senior roles at Accenture, Honeywell-Bull and GE Capital, together with experience building, investing in and scaling technology and service businesses.



As Executive Chairman, he will provide strategic support and independent challenge to help Dampsafe develop sustainably, strengthen its operating foundations and build long-term relationships across social housing and the wider property sector.



The appointment follows a period of growing industry recognition for Dampsafe, including its appointment to the South East Consortium Repairs and Maintenance Dynamic Market under Lot 4: Damp and Mould, the Living Your Social Purpose Award at the SNG Supplier Social Value Awards 2026, and national award shortlistings recognising its specialist and resident-focused work.



Dampsafe will continue to expand carefully, with its evidence-led approach, attention to detail and supportive consideration for residents, including vulnerable households, remaining central to every service.



Angela Taylor, Managing Director of Dampsafe, said:



“Andrew brings board-level experience, public-sector understanding and commercial discipline, but just as importantly he shares our belief that this work is about people, not just properties. His appointment gives Dampsafe additional strength as we grow, without losing the practical and resident-focused values that make us different.”



Andrew Loveless, Executive Chairman of Dampsafe, said:



“I have been hugely impressed by what Angela and the team have built. Dampsafe combines practical delivery with a real understanding of the people living in the homes it serves. I look forward to helping the business strengthen its foundations, develop new partnerships and scale responsibly.”

ENDS



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Dampsafe



Dampsafe is a specialist damp and mould contractor supporting social landlords, principal contractors and property teams. Its services include damp and mould remediation, emergency response, compliance surveys, stock-condition and readiness programmes, condensation and ventilation assessment, associated works, photographic evidence and structured reporting in occupied homes.



Dampsafe is SafeContractor approved. Service availability is confirmed according to location, property requirements, access and current operational capacity.



Media contact



Angela Taylor

Managing Director, Dampsafe

Email: enquiries@dampsafe.co.uk



Telephone: 01202 135956

Website: https://www.dampsafe.co.uk



Full announcement:

https://www.dampsafe.co.uk/andrew-loveless-chairman-dampsafe