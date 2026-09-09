The Moroccan business school rises from 32nd to 10th in two years, becoming the first African institution to break into the top 10 of a Financial Times business school ranking

Rabat Business School at the International University of Rabat has become the first African business school to reach the top 10 of a Financial Times business school ranking, after rising to 10th place globally in the 2026 Financial Times Masters in Management ranking.

The landmark result makes Rabat Business School the only African institution included in this year's ranking, placing it among the highest performing business schools in the world and demonstrating the growing ability of African institutions to compete at the highest levels of global business education.

“Being ranked 10th in the world by the Financial Times is an immense source of pride for Rabat Business School, for Morocco and for Africa. This recognition rewards more than ten years of collective work and confirms that an African business school can be recognised among the very best institutions in the world. We receive this distinction with gratitude and humility, and with an unwavering commitment to continuing to improve,” said the Dean of Rabat Business School, Nicolas Arnaud.

The school's position is underpinned by exceptionally strong results across measures of student satisfaction and career outcomes. Rabat Business School records the highest overall satisfaction score in the entire Financial Times ranking, at 9.67 out of 10, while its graduates report an 81.8 per cent increase in salary, amongst the highest salary increase recorded by any institution in the 2026 ranking.

The achievement represents a remarkable rise for a relatively young institution. Rabat Business School was ranked 32nd in 2024, before rising to 20th in 2025 and now 10th in 2026.

The International University of Rabat was founded in 2010 as Morocco's first higher education institution established through a public-private partnership. In just 16 years, Rabat Business School has developed from a new business school into an institution competing among the world's leading providers of management education.

The school's international standing has been reinforced through a rapid progression in global accreditation. Rabat Business School achieved AACSB accreditation in 2020 and EQUIS accreditation in 2025, and expects to receive AMBA accreditation later this year. If achieved, this would make it the first Triple Crown accredited business school in North Africa and only the fifth in Africa.

ENDS