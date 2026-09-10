Derby– Corpora.ai, the frontier research platform, has invested in Convert Technologies, a UK defence technology scale-up developing advanced tracking and asset intelligence capabilities for mission-critical environments. Alongside the investment, Convert will gain access to the Corpora.ai platform, enabling the company to accelerate research and development and strengthen its innovation at the forefront of sovereign defence.



Convert’s proprietary low-power, high-accuracy tracking and sensing systems are designed to operate in environments where conventional GPS and GNSS are limited or unavailable. They use radio-based positioning alongside vibration, humidity and temperature sensing to transform real-world asset data into actionable insights, providing organisations with precise data on asset health, location and condition.



The technology is already being deployed across complex defence environments. Convert works with organisations including BAE Systems and Babcock, helping defence programmes improve operational decision-making and strengthen lifecycle management.



Mel Morris, CEO and CO-Founder of Corpora said: "Convert is tackling a challenge that has existed across defence and critical infrastructure for decades - maintaining visibility once assets leave controlled environments. They have built genuinely differentiated technology and a deep understanding of the operational realities their customers face. Our role is to help exceptional companies move further and faster, uncovering new opportunities and support the development of technologies which strengthen UK sovereign capability."



The partnership enables Convert to expand knowledge beyond its core engineering specialisms. Corpora.ai acts as an intelligence multiplier, accelerating discovery and development of pioneering new technologies whilst identifying white spaces in the sector through rigorous prior-art and IP analysis.



Martin Boddy, Managing Director at Convert Technologies, said: "Corpora gives us access to a breadth of intelligence and expertise that would be impossible to build alone. It helps us think beyond our immediate domain, challenge assumptions and accelerate innovation so we can continue developing new capabilities for defence and other mission-critical sectors."



The investment will support Convert's next phase of growth as it expands development of its intelligence technologies, helping defence organisations gain the real-world operational awareness required to improve readiness and efficiency.



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About Corpora.ai

Corpora.ai is an advanced intelligence platform that helps organisations access, verify and apply knowledge at scale. Powered by its proprietary ColossioDB platform, Corpora.ai unifies graph, vector, temporal and geospatial intelligence within a single architecture, enabling organisations to discover relevant knowledge, uncover hidden relationships and make better-informed decisions faster. Corpora.ai's applications support research acceleration, commercialisation and real-time intelligence across scientific, technological and strategic domains



About Convert Technologies

Convert Technologies is a sovereign UK defence asset-intelligence company that develops sensing, localisation and data capabilities to create trusted operational intelligence for mission-critical assets throughout their lifecycle. By connecting physical and digital environments, Convert provides customers with authoritative insights into asset identity, location, condition, history and readiness, helping improve operational performance and decision-making.



For more information please contact Corpora.ai@fightorflight.com