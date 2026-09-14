• New survey shows nearly half of UK employers (48%) have encountered challenges with AI-generated CVs or application materials

• 28% say increased volume of applications from unqualified candidates has complicated the hiring process



As the use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in job applications continues to grow, many UK organisations say it’s adding complexity to the hiring process. A new survey from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half show that only 10% of professionals say they don’t use AI in any part of the job application process, while more than two-thirds of hiring managers (67%) say the need to screen for AI-generated materials has increased the time it takes to hire.



AI adds complexity to hiring



According to the research, 48% of UK employers say AI-generated CVs or application materials are creating notable challenges for their organisation. In many cases, the increased use of GenAI tools is resulting in a high volume of generic CVs and cover letters, and fabricated or embellished work history, making it harder for employers to assess applications and determine whether a candidate’s stated experience accurately reflects their skills and capabilities.



"The growing use of AI-generated CVs and applications is creating new challenges for employers," said Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director for UK & Ireland, at Robert Half. "When large volumes of applications appear highly polished or follow near-identical formats, it becomes harder to evaluate candidates, validate skills and experience and confidently identify the strongest fit for the role."



Hiring teams are feeling the impact

Many organisations have identified several factors that are making candidate validation more complex and extending hiring timelines, including:



• Managing an increased volume of applications from unqualified candidates (28%)

• Distinguishing between AI-generated and authentic CVs (27%)

• Needing additional in-person interviews or screening to validate candidates' skills and experience (23%)

• Spending more time verifying candidate credentials (23%)



"The increasing use of AI-generated applications reinforces the importance of human judgment, expertise and oversight in hiring", Weston added. "Technology can support the process, but employers still need experienced professionals to evaluate candidates, validate skills and make informed hiring decisions without unnecessary delays."



Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582790705



FAQ:



Why is AI making the hiring process longer for employers?

AI-generated CVs and managing increased applicant volume resulting from AI are creating more work for hiring managers and adding time to the hiring process. Hiring teams are spending more time verifying skills, assessing authenticity and evaluating unqualified applicants.



Are AI-generated CVs always inaccurate or misleading?

Not all AI-generated applications are inaccurate or misleading. Many candidates use AI responsibly to improve clarity or grammar. The challenge for employers is the volume of unverified applications and the difficulty distinguishing authentic experiences from AI-fabricated content.



How can companies cut through the AI noise?

As organisations look for ways to maintain hiring speed and accuracy, turning to external partners for hiring support can help businesses navigate AI-related hiring challenges by leveraging advanced tools to help verify candidate materials, conducting targeted skills assessments, and delivering pre-evaluated, specialised talent quickly for high-priority roles.



Staffing firms like Robert Half can provide additional insight into candidates’ skills and experience based on proprietary performance data from prior engagements. This offers employers additional information to support their hiring decisions and greater confidence in candidate quality.



About the research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in June 2026. The surveys contain responses from 500 hiring managers and 1,000 professionals in the UK, in the professional fields of finance and accounting, technology and IT, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support and HR.



About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en.