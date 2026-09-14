Living360, the lifestyle and wellbeing brand from APL Media, has launched a new six-week campaign, The ADHD Gap, exploring the experiences of women living with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and raising awareness of the challenges surrounding diagnosis, treatment and support.



While ADHD is often associated with more visible hyperactive or disruptive behaviours, evidence suggests it can be less readily recognised in girls and women. Guidance notes from NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) state ADHD is thought to be under-recognised in girls and women, who may be less likely to be referred for assessment, more likely to have undiagnosed ADHD and more likely to receive an incorrect diagnosis of another mental health or neurodevelopmental condition.¹ Research has also identified factors that may contribute to ADHD being overlooked in females, including less overt symptoms, gender bias and strategies used to mask or compensate for difficulties.²



Across six weeks, the campaign will explore why ADHD in women can be overlooked, the potential impact of missed or delayed diagnoses and the ways ADHD can affect different areas of life.



Living360 will publish a series of in-depth digital features covering key themes including:



- ADHD and the menstrual cycle



- Identity, self-esteem and wellbeing



- Barriers to diagnosis



- Treatment options



- Practical advice and resources



- Helpful product roundups



- What needs to change



The campaign will bring together expert insight from leading researchers and ADHD specialists alongside lived experiences from women sharing their own journeys. It will also feature interviews with notable figures who have spoken publicly about ADHD, including health and wellness speaker Laura Dowling, BBC broadcaster Sonya Barlow and creator Hannah Viney.



As part of the campaign, Living360 will also be inviting people across the UK to share their experiences and perceptions of ADHD in women through a dedicated survey.



As part of the campaign, Living360 will also be inviting people across the UK to share their experiences and perceptions of ADHD in women through a dedicated survey.



The survey is open to everyone, with or without an ADHD diagnosis. It aims to build a clearer picture of awareness and understanding of ADHD in women, and its impact on both personal and working lives. The findings will help shape the campaign’s editorial direction, ensuring the content addresses the questions, experiences and concerns that matter most to its audience.



Katie Sipp-Hurley, project editor at Living360, said: “At a time when women are increasingly finding their voice and speaking openly about their experiences of ADHD, our aim for this campaign is to shine a light on how it can affect women throughout their lives — and why better access to appropriate assessment and diagnosis.



“I hope that bringing together practical advice and lived experience will provide useful and empowering information for those who are navigating ADHD, considering whether they have it or for those supporting someone who does.”



Anna Evdokimou, editor of Living360, said: “From our campaign on menopause to our investigation into how the menstrual cycle impacts fitness, Living360 has consistently championed women’s health. This latest campaign continues that focus, providing women across the UK with information to help them feel better understood and supported, while highlighting where change is still needed in workplaces and the healthcare system.”



About Living360



Living360 is an online lifestyle and wellbeing magazine helping readers take a 360-degree approach to wellness. Through articles, newsletters and social media, Living360 explores wellbeing across mind, body, nutrition, beauty and travel.



Its mission is to provide UK audiences with advice that’s both aspirational and achievable —helping readers work towards a sustainably healthier lifestyle without sacrificing those much-needed moments of indulgence.





Social media



Instagram: @living360uk



Facebook: Living360 Plus



LinkedIn: linkedin.com/living360uk





Media enquiries



Katie Sipp-Hurley



Living360 Project Editor



Tel: +44 (0) 207 253 9906



katie.sipp-hurley@aplmedia.co.uk





Anna Evdokimou



Living360 Editor



Tel: +44 (0) 207 253 9906



anna.evdokimou@aplmedia.co.uk





Maria Pieri



Editorial Director & Chief Operating Officer



Tel: +44 (0) 207 253 9906



maria.pieri@aplmedia.co.uk





¹ Source: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: diagnosis and management (NG87). Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng87/resources/attention-de.... Accessed September 2026.



2. Young S, et al. (2020), “Females with ADHD: An expert consensus statement taking a lifespan approach providing guidance for the identification and treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in girls and women”, BMC Psychiatry, 20, 404.