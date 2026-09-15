MILTON KEYNES, UK — J Knight Design Ltd, the Cambridgeshire-based architectural design practice, is opening a satellite office in October 2026 at Midsummer Court, 314 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2UB. The move follows completion of a £6 million project for Damm, the Barcelona brewer behind Estrella Damm, whose Bedford site is the company's first brewery outside the Iberian Peninsula. Damm officially opened the site in October 2025, with construction completing in May 2025.



Appointed by the main contractor, J Knight Design's design team worked on the Bedford brewery from April 2024 through to completion, covering RIBA stages 3 to 6, from spatial coordination through to handover. The scope included structural design calculations to meet UK compliance, a new canning line with drainage and tiled flooring, UK-regulated chilled storage rooms for material intake, a drainage system for sugar silo installation, and a new transformer and switch installation with cable bridge.



The team attended weekly site visits throughout the build, working alongside the main contractor and third-party contractors to solve problems as they arose and keep the project moving through technical design, tender and construction.



"Bedford showed us how much commercial and industrial work sits along this corridor, from Milton Keynes down through Northampton," said Josh Knight, managing director of J Knight Design Ltd. "Having a base there from October means we can get to site faster for the food production and warehouse projects we specialise in, instead of driving over from Cambridgeshire every time."



The move brings J Knight Design closer to a corridor with a high concentration of logistics, warehouse and food production sites, where specialist design support for that kind of building has been thin on the ground.



J Knight Design has been trading since January 2022 and now works almost entirely on commercial projects, from food production and FMCG facilities through to warehouse, distribution and industrial buildings, typically in the £1 million to £10 million range, with some projects reaching £25 million and over. The practice is CIAT chartered, SafeContractor accredited, and currently working towards ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. Its seven-person team covers everything from planning applications and building regulations through to contract administration and project management, acting as a single point of contact from brief to handover.



For project enquiries, contact J Knight Design Ltd on 01908 467994 or mkstudio@jknightdesign.com.