Keith Power launches The Power Within at Llanerch Vineyard Hotel, Hensol, on Wednesday 18th November 2026, introduced by Sir Clive Jones and hosted by Jason Mohammad.



CARDIFF, 18 November 2026 - The Singapore-based Welsh executive coach, podcaster and keynote speaker Keith Power will launch his debut book, The Power Within (Amplify Publishing), at its global launch event at Llanerch Vineyard Hotel, Hensol on Wednesday 18th November 2026. Sir Clive Jones will introduce the evening, and Power will appear in conversation with Jason Mohammad before an invited audience of Welsh business leaders.



The Power Within draws on twenty in-depth interviews with senior leaders from Power's podcast of the same name, and explores the inner life of leadership - presence, resilience, and identity - through the unexpected lens of Greek mythology. It asks the questions leaders carry but rarely discuss and answers them in the voices of those who have lived them.



Power's own story gives the book its edge. Born in Merthyr Tydfil, he began his working life on the doors of South London nightclubs before building a career leading multinational businesses across the UK, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, Singapore, and China. He now coaches senior executives and boards from his base in Singapore.



Keith Power said: “I learned more about leadership on a nightclub door in South London than in some of the boardrooms I later sat in. This book is what twenty remarkable leaders taught me: that the real work of leadership happens on the inside. Launching it in Wales, with two people I admire on the stage beside me, is the proudest part.”

Power's second book, a personal memoir, will launch in his hometown of Merthyr Tydfil next year.



Event details

Date: Wednesday 18th November 2026|Time: 6:30pm arrival, 7:00pm start|Venue: Llanerch Vineyard Hotel, Hensol|Tickets/invitations: info@motivuscoaching.com



Notes to editors

About Keith Power: Merthyr Tydfil-born executive coach, keynote speaker, and author, based in Singapore. He has held senior leadership roles with multinational companies across Europe, Australia, and Asia, and hosts The Power Within podcast. He is an International Member of the Institute of Directors and a Member of Singapore Institute of Directors.



About the book: The Power Within (Amplify Publishing, November 2026) draws on twenty interviews with senior leaders and uses Greek mythology as its narrative frame. Review copies and cover images are available on request.

Interviews: Keith Power is available for interview in the UK during launch week, and by video call from Singapore before then.



Press contact: Keith Power|info@motivuscoaching.com|+65 9336 7266



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