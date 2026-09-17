Fontainebleau (France), Singapore, San Francisco (US), Abu Dhabi (UAE), 17 September 2026: INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced two milestones in AI-enabled learning: the commercial launch of its first Immersive AI Cases via INSEAD Publishing and the expansion of its Immersive Learning portfolio to reach over 40 AI-powered learning experiences in the INSEAD classroom.



Together, these developments mark an important milestone in INSEAD’s vision to translate AI-enabled learning into scalable educational offerings for educators and learners worldwide. They also demonstrate the growing adoption of immersive learning across the school and represent a key step in advancing the ambitions of IN:AI, INSEAD’s initiative to harness AI to transform business education and prepare leaders for an AI-enabled world.



Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, said: “The future of management education will not be about choosing between human expertise and AI, but about bringing the two together in ways that deepen learning and strengthen judgement. We are putting this principle into practice by using AI and immersive technologies to transform what and how we teach, while keeping human insight and responsible leadership at the center of learning.”



Bringing AI into the Case Classroom



Immersive AI Cases evolve the traditional case method by placing learners in dynamic, interactive environments, where they can take on active roles, explore different perspectives, test decisions and interact with AI bots that represent case protagonists and bots that can offer personalised feedback to learners. This creates a more experiential and personalised learning experience, while keeping faculty judgement, classroom debate, and reflection at its heart.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiu3DZhMliE



The first Immersive AI Cases are now available commercially through INSEAD Publishing, making these learning innovations available beyond INSEAD classrooms and supporting their use by educators and learners worldwide. The first three available AI cases are:



“Unlocking Ecosystems: Plotting NordSea's Strategic Course in the Global Renewable Energy Market” by Aldona Kapacinskaite

“Foodora and Flash (A & B): Copycats Made in Germany” by Michaël Bikard

“The Trend that was Farfetch: A High Fashion, High-Risk Platform Strategy” by David Dubois

From Pioneering Immersive Learning to Scaling AI-Powered Education



Since launching the world’s largest XR immersive learning library for management education and research in 2023, INSEAD’s Immersive Learning portfolio has expanded to include more than 40 AI-powered learning experiences. The portfolio brings together different forms of immersive learning, including experiences built around AI as well as existing learning experiences enhanced with AI components.



Beyond Immersive AI Cases, the Immersive Learning portfolio includes:



AI Role Plays: Allow users to engage in AI-driven role-plays, practice decision-making in realistic scenarios and receive personalised performance feedback

VR Experiences: The world’s largest library for management education with 30+ VR Experiences in the form of simulations or field trips delivered in virtual reality and enhanced with AI

Simulations: Immersive, multimedia digital experiences with adaptive, scenario-based decision‑making that responds in real time to participants’ choices.

Immersive Online Modules: Asynchronous interactive AI-enhanced learning journeys, featuring AI role plays, VR experiences, simulations and more.

Immersive Teaching Workshops: Develop immersive teaching skills for educators to better integrate immersive learning into their teaching.

Today, more than 40 INSEAD faculty members are teaching or developing immersive experiences, and over 40,000 learners from 15 countries around the world have experienced INSEAD Immersive Learning.



Professor Lily Fang, Dean of Innovation and Research at INSEAD, said, “We are moving beyond experimenting with immersive technologies to building an ecosystem that can meaningfully reshape how management education is designed and delivered. Developing over 40 AI-powered experiences reflects our commitment to turning these innovations into meaningful and scalable learning experiences. Our goal is for these experiences to have an impact both within INSEAD and across a wider education community.”







ENDS/







For more information, please email or call Lucy Whytock at BlueSky Education at lucy@blueksy-pr.com or on 44 1582797940