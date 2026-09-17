Key takeaways



Delphina.money, the UK's personal financial clarity platform, is now live.



It brings pensions, ISAs, savings, investments and property into one picture, gives a verdict on whether someone is on track, and names one specific thing to do this month. Free to use, with paid tiers from GBP 79 a year.



The launch lands eighteen months before a date most people affected by it have never heard of.



On 6 April 2028 the earliest age at which a pension can normally be taken rises from 55 to 57. People born between 6 April 1971 and 5 April 1973 can access at 55 or 56 today and lose that on 6 April 2028 unless entitlement has already arisen.



The rules governing that transition are not final.



HMRC set out provisional transitional guidance in April 2026. An HMRC consultation on the draft regulations closes on 28 September 2026 and the definitive regulations remain unpublished, so the cohort with the most at stake is deciding against guidance that is explicitly subject to change.





Section 1: The story



Delphina launches as the UK's personal financial clarity platform, built for people who suspect they are doing fine financially and have no way to confirm it.



The product combines accounts, pensions, investments and property into one holistic view, projects the resulting position up to fifty years out, runs thousands of market scenarios to show a probability of success rather than one optimistic number, and returns a verdict. On track, or not, and the single action that matters most this month.



The free tier covers the complete picture and the monthly verdict. Wealth Builder is GBP 79 a year for ten-year forecasting and scenario modelling. Investor is GBP 149 a year for lifetime projections and thousands of simulated market scenarios. Human coaching is available separately for people who want to talk a decision through.



The launch is deliberately timed against a change already in law. From 6 April 2028 the normal minimum pension age rises from 55 to 57. The arithmetic of that date creates a cohort, those born between 6 April 1971 and 5 April 1973, who get a genuine window to access at 55 or 56 and then lose it while still in their mid-fifties. The bar for keeping that access is higher than most people assume. It requires having done everything necessary to bring the pension into payment, not simply having the right to. Uncrystallised funds pension lump sums are not preserved at all and require the member to have actually reached 57.



"Most people in this position have no idea the date applies to them, and the ones who do are being sold a consolidation before anyone has shown them what the fee costs over twenty years. That is the gap. We are not managing anyone's money and we are not selling a product at the end of it. We show you your own numbers and tell you what to do this month. If someone looks at their position on Delphina and decides a wealth manager is worth paying, that is a good outcome. They will just be choosing rather than being sold to."



Syd Lawrence, CEO and founder, Delphina



Section 2: Q&A for context



What does this mean for someone who is nowhere near taking a pension?



The 2028 date is the sharpest example of a wider problem, not the whole of it. The people Delphina is built for are mostly in their late thirties and forties. Mortgage, children, a workplace pension they have not opened in years. They are not in crisis and they are not sorted. They are somewhere in the middle with no way of knowing which.



The financial services industry has built well for the two ends. Wealth management for people who already have it sorted, budgeting apps for people counting down to payday. The person in the middle gets financial education they did not ask for and a quote of thousands to find out where they stand.



What they actually want is narrower than a plan. It is three questions. Am I normal. Is it too late. What should I do. Delphina answers those three, in that order, with their own numbers.



How does this compare to a financial adviser, or to the apps people already have?



An adviser typically charges a percentage of assets every year, including in the years those assets fall. Access usually requires already having meaningful wealth. For a large number of households that is not a realistic first step, and the honest version of the advice is that it should not be the first step either.



Bank apps show one account at a time and stop at today. Aggregation apps such as Moneyhub and Emma will show the balances side by side and still leave the reader to work out what it means. Tools built for professionals, Voyant and CashCalc among them, are powerful and are designed for someone who does this for a living. Warren models a lifetime well but stops at the scenario and does not tell anyone whether the answer is good enough.



The difference is the verdict and the action. Delphina is willing to say on track or off track, and to name the one thing to do before the end of the month. Everything is built against UK rules specifically. ISA allowances, workplace and state pension, the UK tax year, the 2028 access age change.



Why launch against the 2028 change rather than wait for the final rules?



Because the decisions are being made now. The reach window for this cohort is roughly ages 53 to 55, and it closes the moment someone consolidates or signs with a manager. Waiting for the regulations to be finalised means arriving after the decision.



The provisional status is stated plainly rather than papered over. Delphina's guidance on the transition carries the date it was verified and the source it came from, and will be updated when the consultation closes on 28 September 2026 and again when the definitive regulations are published.



What happens next?



Delphina is available now at delphina.money, free, with no card required.



Every paid subscription carries a twelve-month value guarantee. If after twelve months of following the guidance a subscriber has not saved or earned more than the subscription cost, Delphina refunds it. That is measured against the guidance followed, not against market movements. There is a thirty-day no-questions refund on top, and Delphina does not sell user data.



About Delphina

Delphina is the UK's personal financial clarity platform. Founded in Hampshire, Delphina helps people who are doing fine but cannot prove it understand exactly where they stand financially and what to do next. The platform combines accounts, pensions, investments and property to give a complete financial picture and clear, specific actions for an actual situation.



Website: https://delphina.money



Company: Minith Labs Ltd, company number 16632010



Media contact

Casey Reed casey.reed@trydelphina.co.uk

07515 354472



Founder enquiries: syd@delphina.money